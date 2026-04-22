Backyard Scientist Is Making RAM at Home in a Memory Shed Fab









Sadly, the process has not yet birthed a fully-fledged RAM stick that can be used within a PC. That part is coming up next in a future video, but having proven that individual RAM cells can be DIYed, Dr Semiconductor believes that once he stitches together enough of these cells into a large array, he should be able to hook it up to a PC.





He also alludes to the possibility of running DOOM on the final product, though since DOOM was originally released in 1993 with a minimum official requirement of 8MB RAM, this may not mean we'll be seeing commercial-grade DIY memory at the end of this project. It would be yet another milestone for playing DOOM with unexpected hardware, though, the latest milestone on that front being human neurons