Ayaneo Refreshes Pocket Air Mini Budget Handheld With A Limited Edition Release

by Chris HarperFriday, March 06, 2026, 02:15 PM EDT
Upon its release, Ayaneo's Pocket Air Mini received praise for its build quality, strong Nintendo GameCube emulation performance, and entry-level pricing under $100. While the price of the device has increased over time, it's still a solid budget handheld. Now, Ayaneo is celebrating with a refresh by releasing a new model in collaboration with Chinese cute mascot brand B.Duck, often called "the Hello Kitty of China."

The original Pocket Air Mini isn't all that old, but the refresh of a popular handheld in the form of a flashy new skinned version is nice to see, and more effort than we usually get with these one-off handhelds. For players who still prefer one of the older color schemes, all major models are currently listed on Amazon starting at $119.99.



The special edition handheld is set to formally launch tomorrow at 2:30 AM EST during the latest Ayaneo Product Sharing Session, which will be livestreamed. Whether or not it will be a China-exclusive release is currently unclear due to the lack of an active Amazon listing, but Ayaneo and B.Duck's presence on Amazon does suggest the handheld could get a wider release.

This special edition Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini indicates that the original handheld released six months ago was at least a good enough seller for Ayaneo to celebrate it in this way, so hopefully that means it will continue to be available for some time. Ayaneo devices have a great reputation for their performance and build quality, but long-term availability and support have been an issue for the brand.

For fans of retro handhelds, the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini looks like a reasonably strong device on the upper end of entry-level, and this new model has some nice stylistic flair if you're a fan of strong yellows or cutesy aesthetics.
Tags:  ayaneo, handhelds
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
