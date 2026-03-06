Ayaneo Refreshes Pocket Air Mini Budget Handheld With A Limited Edition Release
The original Pocket Air Mini isn't all that old, but the refresh of a popular handheld in the form of a flashy new skinned version is nice to see, and more effort than we usually get with these one-off handhelds. For players who still prefer one of the older color schemes, all major models are currently listed on Amazon starting at $119.99.
- Aurora Black, 2GB + 32GB
- Aurora Black, 3GB + 64GB
- Retro White, 2GB + 32GB
- Retro Write, 3GB + 32GB
- Retro Power, 3GB + 64GB
3/6/2025 11:30PM PST— AYANEO (@AYANEO__) March 6, 2026
AYANEO Product Sharing Session
AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini × https://t.co/NmA3uOrMvx Limited Edition 🎮
A retro mini handheld for everyone 🚀
Where retro charm meets playful cuteness 🎉
Bringing new joy to handheld gaming 🥳
Welcome to join the livestream 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLmWtEKlUe
The special edition handheld is set to formally launch tomorrow at 2:30 AM EST during the latest Ayaneo Product Sharing Session, which will be livestreamed. Whether or not it will be a China-exclusive release is currently unclear due to the lack of an active Amazon listing, but Ayaneo and B.Duck's presence on Amazon does suggest the handheld could get a wider release.
This special edition Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini indicates that the original handheld released six months ago was at least a good enough seller for Ayaneo to celebrate it in this way, so hopefully that means it will continue to be available for some time. Ayaneo devices have a great reputation for their performance and build quality, but long-term availability and support have been an issue for the brand.
For fans of retro handhelds, the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini looks like a reasonably strong device on the upper end of entry-level, and this new model has some nice stylistic flair if you're a fan of strong yellows or cutesy aesthetics.