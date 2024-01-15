Ayaneo Teases Retro Mini PC AM02 With A 4-Inch Touch Display, Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU

We've just posted up a review of the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01. The vendor's first mini-PC is a cute little machine that's part of Ayaneo's Remake collection, and sports an aesthetic inspired by the original Macintosh. It's focused on affordability, and offers a slightly older SoC in a compact and nostalgic package at a bargain basement price. That does mean that the external features are pretty limited, though. For example, the faux Mac's screen is just a flat piece of plastic that you can slap a sticker on.









As you'd expect from a higher-end machine, it also sports considerably-upgraded hardware inside compared to the AM01. Instead of the Lucienne-based Ryzen 7 5700U, the AM02 instead has a current-generation Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU inside. That chip has eight Zen 4 CPU cores and a six-WGP RDNA 3 GPU. Paired with fast DDR5 memory, it can definitely offer a discrete-class gaming experience , making the AM02 much more credible as a gaming system. There's also an XDNA-based Ryzen AI NPU inside, too.





Note that this was from early pre-release content and may not indicate the final product.

