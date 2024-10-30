Ayaneo Teases Code Revo Flagship Gaming Handheld And Here's What We'd Like To See





In a teaser trailer with very little information, Ayaneo introduced the upcoming handheld as being codenamed "Revo," which, as the teaser helpfully explains, represents Revolution. It's not clear what will be so revolutionary about the AYANEO 3, as from the glimpses of the device that we can see in the teaser trailer, it looks to have a pretty familiar shape with a screen in the middle, handgrips on the sides, and gaming controls on top.





What could this object be?

With so little information to go on, we're left to speculate about what kind of hardware will be in the Ayaneo 3. There are quite a few possibilities. It could be a machine based around Intel's excellent and powerful Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" SoCs, or it could be built around Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processors . Most likely, though, it will continue the long-standing tradition of Ayaneo devices running AMD silicon.





The AYANEO 3 itself looks pretty familiar.

Honestly, we're perfectly satisfied with the performance of the "Phoenix" and "Hawk Point" processors found in most current handhelds. More than a performance upgrade, we'd like to see some other features become standard, like multiple external ports including USB4 (or CopprLink ), a second M.2 socket, SD Express support, and variable-refresh-rate OLED screens. Other nice-to-haves for a gaming handheld include Wi-Fi 7 for fast game downloads, gobs of RAM for improved performance, huge batteries for extended playtime, and maybe wireless charging? To our knowledge, that hasn't been done in a PC gaming handheld yet.







