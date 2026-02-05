AWS Cloud Breach Achieved Admin Access In Record Time With Help From AI









In response to this incident, AWS made an official comment to The Register saying, “AWS services and infrastructure are not affected by this issue, and they operated as designed throughout the incident described."





The company added that "the report describes an account compromised through misconfigured S3 buckets. We recommend all customers secure their cloud resources by following security, identity, and compliance best practices, including never opening up public access to S3 buckets or any storage service, least-privilege access, secure credential management, and enabling monitoring services like GuardDuty, to reduce risks of unauthorized activity."





Main image created with Gemini Nano Banana