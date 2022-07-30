Hot August Smart TV Deals Bring Big Savings On Big TCL, Samsung And Sony 4K Beauties
It is very close to back-to-school time, and you know what that means! The parents finally get the TV to themselves during the day! So why not make the kids a little jealous and gift yourself an upgrade. After all, you've been a good parent all summer, right?
Let's start with the budget friendly Insiginia 50-inch Class F30 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV pictured up top. As the most wallet friendly TV on our list at $239.99, a discount of $160 at 40% off, the 4K (2160p) display will blow your socks off with a crystal-clear picture for the price. As a Fire TV, it also comes with built in Amazon Alexa voice control and for the audiophiles out there it also includes DTS Studio Sound support.
If you're a gamer and want a higher refresh rate you can definitely sink your teeth into the LG OLED C1 Series 65" Smart TV. With 4K, a 120Hz refresh rate, and even a Game Optimizer function this TV is the couch-gamer's dream. This smart TV also supports both Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa both as built-in features. With all these great features, a sale price tag of $1,596.99 is practically a steal from the original $2,499.99, saving $903 at a 36% discount.
Perhaps Roku is more your smart TV jam, and gaming is not as big a deal so refresh rate is not as important. You obviously still want that crystal clear 4K UHD, so perhaps the TCL 65-inch 5-series 4K UHD TV is the TV for you. This TV utilizes QLED technology, and while the refresh rate is only 60Hz on this model, it does come with a nice Auto Game Mode function which automatically optimizes the display automatically for efficient game display if a supported device is plugged into the HDMI port. You can grab it for $548.00. That is a 50% discount from the original $1,099.99, which saves you $551.99!
These are not the only displays on sale today either, there are some amazing deals and discounts for some incredible TVs and we have more listed below including Sony, Samsung, and more TCL.
- TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD - $449.99 (44% off, save $350)
- Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series - $798 (20% off, save $201.99)
- SAMSUNG 55" Class QLED Q70A Series - $997.99 (9% off, save $102)
- SAMSUNG 55" Class QLED Q80A Series - $847.99 (29% off, save $350)
- SAMSUNG 65" Class QLED Q80B Series - $1,497.99