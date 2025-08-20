ASUS Unveils ROG Strix X870E-H Gaming WiFi7 Motherboard For Powerhouse Ryzen PCs

All told, this is a pitch-perfect board with plenty of connectivity, ready to power any Ryzen build you can throw at it.

ASUS is known for releasing a wide selection of motherboards for every major chipset, and today the company let its latest cat out of the bag: The ROG Strix X870E-H Gaming WiFi 7. This motherboard is based on the highest grade of Ryzen chipsets available , the X870E, offering expansive PCIe 5.0 lanes for the main PCIe slot, the M.2 slots, and USB ports galore.The CPU socket can take in 7000- to 9000-series AMD Ryzen chips, and wires up RAM slots that can take in as much as 256GB of RAM at speeds in excess of 8000MT/s. Given the X870E chipset's copious connectivity, there are a total of four M.2 slots on board, two of them wired to PCIe 5.0 for blistering speeds, and the other two with PCIe 4.0 wiring. To feed power to all these slots and onboard ports, the board uses a 16+2+1 power stage design, all of those with 80A capacity. Two eight-pin ProCool II connectors with solid-core pins ensure the watts get into the board with no issues.For networking, this board offers the ability to go wired or just let go of cables entirely, as there's a Realtek 5Gbps Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity by way of another Realtek controller. The USB port selection is exceedingly generous, as the rear panel counts a total of 14 USB connectors across all types. For the Type-C format, there are two USB4 40Gbps and a 10Gbps port with 30W power delivery. As for Type-A ports, you have three 10Gbps ports, six 5Gbps connectors, and two USB 2.0 plugs. If somehow that's still not enough, you can wire a total of seven additional ports via internal headers, one of them a USB-C 20Gbps connector.Since the ROG Strix X870E-H is an upmarket board, it counts a number of niceties for us PC builders. The main PCIe slot, board cover, and M.2 slots all have wide latches, a particularly nice touch, as I've personally cursed quite a few times when dropping an M.2 screw or doing finger gymnastics to be able to pry a graphics card out of the slot. A Realtek ALC1220P audio codec chip rounds out the main specs.