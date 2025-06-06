ASUS Unveils ROG Strix GS-BE18000 Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router Powerhouse

CATEGORIES
by Bruno FerreiraFriday, June 06, 2025, 12:54 PM EDT
ASUS may have just released the one gaming router to rule them all. Instead of the usual mecha-arachnoid shape though, the new ROG Strix GS-BE18000 is a dark-gray monolith packed with goodies for super-fast home networks.

The number in the model name describes the router's main feature: full WiFi 7 (802.11be) support with up to 18,000 Mbps of combined wireless bandwidth. ASUS claims the unit can wash wireless connectivity goodness over an area of approximately 3,300 square feet, thanks to the 8 (yes, count'em) internal antennas. Not only that, the WiFi can be offered over three independent SSIDs, so you can have for example a main network, one for guests, and one for childrens' or IoT devices.

The mighty WiFi 7 protocol is chock-full of improvements over the previous generation spec, along with some optional enhancements. Thankfully, the ROG Strix GS-BE18000 seems to knock out every mandatory and optional spec like bowling pins. The router chops the 6 GHz band into several 320 MHz-wide channels, and also offers 4096-QAM modulation (versus 1024 in WiFi 6). As the spec mandates, 4x4 MIMO support is included for simultaneous multi-device communication, as well as multi-link operation (MLO), allowing the router to send and receive data simultaneously across different communication bands.

The GS-BE18000 is predictably no slouch when talking over wires, too. The rear of the rather volumous box is clad with a total of eight 2,5 GbE ports. Two of these are dedicated gaming ports, meaning the router will give top priority to their traffic over other devices, without the need for any manual configuration. If a big honkin' powerful router like this strikes your fancy, we spotted the unit for $449.99 at Best Buy.
