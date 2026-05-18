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ASUS Unveils Jaw-Dropping Cyberpunk 2077 Custom ROG Ally X Handheld Console

by Aaron LeongMonday, May 18, 2026, 11:01 AM EDT
hero ally x 2077 front
A custom collaboration between ASUS and AK Studio has resulted in the one-off ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. From the drab, grease- and finger-magnet black chassis, comes a vibrant, piece of art that looks more like it was pulled directly from the streets of Night City. 
It's hard to miss the the color palette on this custom job, which flaunts a signature Cyberpunk yellow. However, this isn't just a simple skin; the device features intricate detailing, including matching typography and weathered accents that mimic the "low life, high tech" vibe of the game. We especially like the rear of the device, which arguably provides more real estate to show off the weathered paint job.

ally x 2077 back

Underneath the hood, this edition maintains the already strong innards found in the standard ROG Xbox Ally X. This includes AMD's Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset, a massive 80Wh battery (which is double the capacity of the original model), a 1TB SSD, and 24GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, which have proven to be able to handle the ray-tracing demands of titles like Cyberpunk 2077 on the go. This collaboration unit is merely an external makeover; absolutely nothing else, not even the grips or controls, were tweaked.

More crucially, we think, is that ASUS wanted to flex its muscle in the whole "PC-as-art" arena, although we have no idea what the company's end game is with this. After all, this Cyberpunk 2077 Edition isn't planned for production, although it could be a means to test fan reaction to "this world-first professional case mod." If the demand is there, it's possible that ASUS may consider more game-based designs.

The broader timing helps, too. The ROG Xbox Ally line is already positioned as ASUS’s push into more console-like handheld PC gaming, with the standard device already out in the wild and taking names (since it launched in October last year), so this Cyberpunk 2077 version shows up while both IPs are at the top of their game, at least in the public mind. In that context, the mod works as both a celebration of the handheld and a very pointed piece of fan service.
Tags:  Gaming, cyberpunk-2077, handheld-gaming, asus-rog-ally
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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