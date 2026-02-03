CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X Upgraded To 64GB RAM In Extreme Hardware Hack

by Zak KillianTuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
A well-known hardware modder has pulled off yet another eye-watering hardware feat by upgrading the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X from its standard 24GB of memory to a staggering 64GB capacity, turning the handheld into a one-of-a-kind machine. The work was carried out by YouTuber SlickBuys Mods and Repairs, who desoldered the device's onboard LPDDR5X memory and replaced it with higher-density chips, then modified firmware and board-level components to make the system properly recognize and run the new configuration at full speed.

desoldering micron
SlickBuys uses a heat gun to remove the current memory.

This is not a simple swap. The Ally X uses BGA-mounted LPDDR5X memory, meaning the original Micron chips had to be removed, new chips reballed and soldered on with extreme precision, and the system BIOS dumped, edited, and reflashed using an external programmer. To prevent performance regressions during memory retraining, SlickBuys also replaced strap resistors to maintain the original 8000 MT/s memory speed—possible because his new SK hynix memory is rated for the even higher 8533 MT/s.

heat gun strap modding
It's necessary to use a magnifying optic for much of this work.

The motivation goes beyond bragging rights. The Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme inside the Ally X uses a unified memory architecture, meaning system RAM is shared between the CPU and GPU. Allocating large chunks of VRAM for modern games can quickly leave Windows starved for memory with the default 24GB configuration, and while 32GB would effectively address that issue, 64GB absolutely eliminates it. The upgrade also makes the device somewhat intriguing for local AI workloads, given the chip's integrated XDNA 2 NPU.

bios dumping
Modifying the BIOS is a trial-and-error process involving hex editing the binary image.

SlickBuys makes the process look deceptively easy, but this is very much a specialist-level modification that combines microsoldering, firmware reverse-engineering, and deep platform knowledge. It also isn't his first rodeo: he's previously upgraded a Steam Deck to 32GB and pushed the original ROG Ally to 32GB with a memory speed bump along the way. The result here is the world's only known ROG Xbox Ally X with 64GB of onboard RAM running at full speed—a wildly impractical hack, perhaps, but an impressive demonstration of what's possible with enough skill and patience.


Check out his YouTube video above if you want to see the full process for yourself. In case it needs to be said, SlickBuys is extremely skilled; this is absolutely not something you should attempt at home without specialized equipment and a lot of practice on hardware you’re fully prepared to destroy permanently.

Shout out to Videocardz for the spot.
Tags:  mods, handhelds, rog xbox ally x
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
