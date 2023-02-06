ASUS UK Is Paying Cash Up To £300 For Old GeForce Trade-Ins To RTX 40, Is The US Next?





For gamers living in the UK, recently ended auctions on eBay reveal that you can score in the range of around £175 to £250 for a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. However, you could skip the hassle and fees of an auction and trade it into to ASUS and receive £130 in cash back when also buying a GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card, if you're so inclined. In fact, depending on the GPU you're trading in, ASUS will pay you up to £300 (equivalent to around $361 in US currency).





Trade-in amounts obviously vary by GPU with the lowest amount offered being £65 for a GeForce GTX 1650 . Those cards typically sell for around £75 to £90 on eBay, so after factoring in fees and commission, you'd net about the same.





What's also neat about this program is you don't have to buy a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU direct from ASUS. You do, however, have to purchase a qualifying model from a participating vendor, which includes ASUS UK, AWD-IT, Amazon UK, Box, CCL, Currys, Ebuyer, Novatech, Overclockers, and Scan. This at least gives you a bit of flexibility to compare pricing and, if applicable, take advantage of any deals these retailers might be offering.





The qualifying purchase period runs from February 3 to March 17, 2023. If you meet the requirements, you can then trade in your old card in "full working condition" to ASUS and receive cash back via bank transfer. Here's the list of qualifying GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs...