ASUS ROG Unveils Strix OLED XG32U Gaming Monitors With An Industry-First Perk
This is the world's first 4K WOLED that has a TrueBlack Glossy film (more on that in a moment), along with dual-mode visual settings. The XG32UCWMG boasts a 32-inch display that rocks a 4K (3840x2160) resolution and fast 240Hz refresh rate. There's also its XG32UCWG counterpart, which is the same size but clocks in at a 165Hz refresh rate. Both models have have a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, which is a standard advantage of OLED tech in general.
The former also has a dual-mode setting allowing users to crank the refresh rate up to 480Hz at Full HD 1080p, and the latter at 330Hz instead. This is useful for those who want to play both immersive single player games in high resolution detail, and also jump into more competitive esports titles later where raw speed takes precedence over visual fidelity.
The interesting item here is the TrueBlack Glossy film, which purportedly removes haze and provides almost a matte-like level of clean imagery in different lighting situations, according to ASUS. The debate of glossy versus matte for monitors is always ongoing, and ASUS is trying to find some compromise here between the camps for the best possible image experience. The display also supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 TrueBlack to further augment its visuals.
Some OLED owners may worry about burn-in, but to that end, ASUS has included its OLED Care Pro with a Neo Proximity Sensor. Basically, it detects whether or not you're using the monitor and will turn it off accordingly. From past experience with this type of feature, I'd end up turning it off since it could be unreliable, but ASUS may have a more fine-tuned version here than previous models. Additionally, ASUS points out that it's offering a three-year warranty that specifically includes coverage against burn-in.
The new ROG Strix OLED XG32U series monitors also feature the usual bevy of features you'd expect from an ASUS ROG offering. Plenty of connectivity with HDMI and DisplayPort on board, along with an auto KVM for connecting multiple devices. Finally, a headphone jack and USB-C with 15-watt power delivery round out the features.