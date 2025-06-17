OLED Monitor Sales Surge On Huge Gaming Demand, Great Deals Abound
TrendForce market research corroborates this sentiment, as the outlet reports that after rising 132% YoY in 2024, OLED monitor shipments are set to rise another 69% in 2025, seemingly insulated from the tariffs shenanigans at play worldwide. The two big players in this space are Samsung Display (SDC) and LG Display (LGD), the manufacturers who provide panels for the vast majority of OEMs. SDC reportedly pivoted to make more monitors as it saw demand for OLED televisions slow down, while LGD was having a rough time with standard LCD displays and is blessedly catching the OLED windfall, revising its sales estimates upwards. Heck, even at the OEM level, ASUS alone is expected to ship half a million OLED gaming monitors this year.
Consequentially, there's a price war going on in this space, and we're happy to help you cash-in on the spoils. We've selected a handful of the finest deals in OLED gaming monitors out there right now, for your shopping pleasure. We've curated this forthcoming list by increasing size and resolution, so you can pick out the exact model that suits your needs...
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD), 27" 2560x1440 Deal, Just $649.99
Our first contender is reasonably compact at 27", and with a fairly standard resolution of 2560x1440, making for the standard 109 PPI pixel density. That's where the common themes end, though. The panel is a QD-OLED unit that's good for a whopping 240 Hz refresh rate, just the ticket for those snap headshots.
The G61SD is blanketed in an anti-glare coating, and attached to neat stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. The back of the monitor has expansive connectivity options, including a USB hub, two HDMI inputs, and a DisplayPort connector. There's FreeSync Premium Pro support on tap, and this model is listed as Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, too. Last but not least, a heatpipe cooling system ensures the panel's longevity, backed up by a three-year warranty.
In case you prefer another brand or the display linked above is out of stock, you can check out the feature-equivalent MSI MAG 271QPX for the same $649.99 price.
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), 27" 3840x2160 (4K) Deal, Just $999.99
This model keeps the same exterior dimensions but steps up the resolution to that sweet, sweet 4K, that at 27" gives you an effective 163 PPI for that extra-sharp and clear text and graphics. The specs are quite similar to the monitor above, but this time around there's DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification to ensure steady color and contrast, and an RGB LED lighting ring on the back.
- LG UltraGear OLED (34GS95QE), 34" Ultra-Wide 3440x1440 Deal, Just $746.99
A nice OLED monitor is already a pretty good thing on its own, but your gaming experience can improve if it's in glorious ultra-wide. The LG UltraGear OLED 34GS95QE has both an expansive name and frame, measuring 34" across it diagonal with a resolution of 3440x1440, with the same 240 Hz refresh rate as the previous options. The display's curvature is tight at 800R for extra immersion, and the onboard headphone port has DTS:X headphone virtualization support.
- Innocn 49Q1R, 49" Ultra-Wide, 5120x1440 Deal, Just $774.99
If you have the desk space and want the finest immensely immersive experience at an an affordable price, look no further than the Innocn 49Q1R. Given the bigger size, this monitor's curvature is an easy 1800R, and the 5120x1440 resolution shouldn't be that difficult to feed with high frame rates with a competent graphics card. This monitor's maximum refresh rate is "only" 144 Hz, but there's DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification on tap, as well as a back panel that includes USB-C connectivity with 90W charging support so you can charge your laptop with the monitor.
- Samsung Odyssey G9 (G93SC), 49" Ultra-Wide, 5120x1440 Deal, Just $1199.99
This big slate with pixels is the Samsung Odyssey G9 (G93SC), and could be described as the premium version of the Innocn display above. It uses a 5120x1440 QD-OLED panel with a super-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, in the same 1800R curvature. There's picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture support for two simultaneous inputs, generous RGB LED lighting around the back, and FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility on tap.