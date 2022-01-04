ASUS ROG Unveils OLED And G-Sync Monitors, New Gaming Peripherals And A High-Speed Wi-Fi 6E Router

During its CES 2022 virtual launch event, For Those Who Dare: The Rise of Gamers, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a new lineup of gaming gear products. From new gaming monitors, peripherals, and a high-speed Wi-Fi 6E router, ROG is trying to fulfill its mission of creating the world’s best gaming hardware. ASUS Republic of Gamers has always been a strong player, and that doesn’t look to be changing.

New Gaming Monitors to Boost Your Competitive Streak

First up, the ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor range brings the latest display innovations to gamers. The Swift OLED PG42UQ is the first 42-inch OLED gaming monitor to come with a micro-texture coating, reducing glare and improving the display’s color precision. The larger 48-inch Swift OLED PG48UQ can give you a much more immersive experience. These displays might not be curved like some others, but they still look amazing.

The ROG Swift OLED monitors feature the new anti-glare micro-texture coating, along with a unique thermal solution to optimize heat exchange. The displays include a custom heatsink and internal airflow layout that should keep operating temperatures below 50 degrees C, which is up to 16 percent lower than competitors. Even with the lower operating temperatures, the monitors can still hit a peak brightness of 900 nits.

The monitors include HDMI 2.1 FRL, giving gamers a full 48Gbps of bandwidth to support native 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh, without chroma subsampling. Console gamers can use these displays, too, and enjoy variable-refresh-rate technology and auto-low-latency for lag-free, super smooth visuals. The displays include two HDMI 2.1 outputs, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a USB hub.

Next up, the ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN NVIDIA G-Sync esports monitor offers the world’s first 1440p 360Hz display. It features the latest IPS panel display technology with variable overdrive, making it perfect for competition. If you’ve got an NVIDIA Reflex mouse, the display includes NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer tech to measure end-to-end system latency during game play.

ROG Fusion II Headsets Improve Your Game Audio

ASUS ROG also announced new peripherals for gamers. The ROG Fusion II 500 and 300 gaming headsets purportedly offer the best audio your ears can handle, with ESS 9280 with Quad DAC technology. The headsets offer you an immersive virtual 7.1 surround sound experience with 50mm ASUS Essence drivers to keep the bass pumping and the sound true-to-life. The headsets include AI beam forming microphones with AI noise cancellation, and the Fusion II 500 features Game Chat volume control. You can prioritize in-game audio or chat, depending on your needs.

The Fusion II 500 includes 3.5mm connectors along with USB-C and USB-A ports, making it compatible with PCs, Macs, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and mobile devices. The Fusion II 300 includes the same features and connectors, except for the Game Chat volume control and 3.5mm headphone port.

ROG Gaming Keyboards Offer Unparalleled Response And Customization

ROG also announced its new Strip Flare Animate Gaming Keyboard, the first to feature the AniMe Matrix LED display. This technology allows users to customize their keyboard with images and animations. Metal media keys and volume controls are easily accessible at the top left corner, and an ergonomic wrist rest with a built-in light diffuser attaches or detaches based on your preference.

The Strip Flare Animate II is highly responsive, with its 8000Hz polling rate bringing response rate down to a mere 0.125ms. That’s up to eight time faster than competing gaming. Keyboards. Swappable ROG NX mechanical Switches on each key allows you to change the feel of the keyboard to match your preferences. The keyboard offers built-in sound dampening foam for better typing acoustics, and a USB passthrough port for connecting to other devices.

The New ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse Delivers A New Level Of Speed And Accuracy

ROG developed a new AimPoint sensor for the Chakram X wireless gaming mouse, providing up to 36,000 dpi accuracy and a true 8000Hz polling rate. With a CPI deviation under 1 percent, this gaming mouse should provide accuracy much better than any competing devices. Tri-mode connectivity allows you to choose from wired USB, low-latency 2.4GHz RF, or Bluetooth connections to your PC.

The Chakram X uses a new concave joystick design that promises to be easier and more comfortable to use. The joystick can be programmed and used in either analog or digital mode, and has four buttons to mirror the A, B, X, and Y buttons of your typical gaming controller. The left and right mouse buttons on top have a pivoted mechanism for faster response with a tactile feel.

The World’s First Quad-Band WiFi 6E Gaming Router

Finally, ROG announced its Rapture GT-AXE 16000 with four bands of wireless connectivity and full Wi-Fi 6E support. It provides 2.4GHz, two 5GHz, and a 6GHz Wi-Fi band for ultimate connectivity. The Rapture GT-AXE features a flagship next-gen Broadcom WiFi chipset and CPU, improving its maximum network throughput by 18 percent.

The router includes dual 10Gbps ports, a 2.5Gbps WAN port, along with four 1Gbps LAN ports. With quad-band capabilities, the router allows users to dedicate one of the 5GHz bands to use as a backhaul to the central router, leaving the other three bands for device connections. You can also use the 6GHz band as a backhaul, if you have another WiFi 6E router.