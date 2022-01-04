Alienware Unveils Gorgeous 34-Inch Quantum Dot OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, Wireless Peripherals



Monitor manufacturers have taken their sweet time adopting OLED , but that is beginning to change. And as it does, Dell is laying claim to the world's first quantum dot OLED monitor through its Alienware division, with the just announced Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3423DW), a 34-inch curved display with a stylish design and various gaming features.

Why has it taken monitor makers so long to embrace OLED? It's probably a combination of cost and a consumer perception that burn-in is inevitable. While the latter is a possibility, there have been steps taken to make it less of a problem. In addition, premium smartphones with OLED displays and devices like Nintendo's Switch OLED may have assuaged some of those fears. Plus, Dell is backing this display with a three-year warranty, which includes coverage for burn-in.





As for cost, OLED has matured and come down in price over the past several years. It's still not cheap, but with Alienware being an enthusiast division within Dell, buyers don't really expect budget pricing. Whatever it ends up being for the AW3423DW, we'll have to wait and see—Dell won't announce a price until closer to its release.





"The jaw-dropping new design features a sleek QD-OLED curved 1800R panel integrated into the iconic new Legend 2.0 ID, plus customizable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting, 360° ventilation for better heat dissipation, improved cable management and a new centralized OSD 5-Axis joystick to make adjusting your settings easier," Dell explains.





There's also a height-adjustable stand with height markers , as well as tilt, swivel, and slant capabilities for making ergonomic tweaks.





The Alienware 34 QD-OLED checks in with a 3440x1440 resolution and 175Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort or 100Hz over an HDMI connection. Other features include 178° viewing angles (horizontal and vertical), 99.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 149% of the sRGB color space, and a 0.1ms response time (gray to gray).

