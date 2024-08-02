ASUS ROG’s Dual 480Hz/240Hz OLED 4K Gaming Monitor Is Ready To Duel LG At Retail





At long last, the 4K OLED gaming monitor with dual refresh rate options that ASUS first showed off at the Consumer Electronics Shows (CES) earlier this year—the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP—is finally available to purchase. Granted, it’s not a cheaply priced display, but depending on your perspective, it’s sort of like getting two monitors in one because of its dual refresh rate capabilities.





To recap, what’s at play here is a 4K resolution (3840x2160) monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. However, gamers also have the option of dropping down to Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) and cranking up the refresh rate to a blistering 480Hz for competitive gaming in esports titles.





Changing a display's resolution and refresh rate are not groundbreaking features, of course—you can do that on most monitors. But with few exceptions (like the Razer Blade 16 we reviewed ), you can’t crank up the refresh rate past whatever is offered at its native resolution. In this case, that’s 4K at 240Hz, but dropping down to 1080p enables doubling the refresh rate. So in that regard, it's like having both a 4K display with a respectably-fast 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1080p display with a blazing-fast 480Hz refresh rate, but in a single package.













“A dual-mode feature enables PG32UCDP to showcase and switch between 4K @ 240Hz or FHD @ 480Hz visuals on the fly via a hotkey, allowing users to experience silky-smooth responsiveness when superfast FPS games, or revel and immerse themselves in the latest AAA titles with gaming worlds full of stunning detail,” ASUS explains.





“The PG32UCDP also features AI Assistant, a suite of intelligent features designed to enhance gaming experiences with AI Visual2, AI Crosshair, AI Sniper, AI Shadow Boost, and the MOBA Map Helper,” ASUS adds.





Beyond the refresh rate and resolution wizardry of this 32-inch class (31.5-inch) OLED display, the monitor features HDR10 support with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.03ms response time, and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It’s also a FreeSync Premium Pro-certified display with G-Sync support to boot.



