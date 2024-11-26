Samsung Display In Race To Release World's First 500Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
According to some sources, Samsung Display is close to releasing a 27-inch Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) with 1440p resolution and native 500Hz refresh rate. The fastest panels right now, such as the ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDP and LG Ultragear GX7, can achieve 480Hz. (Note: some may argue that Alienware's AW2524H does 500Hz, but only when it's overclocked. Stock, it makes 480Hz as well.)
Sources say that the panel is in the final stages of development while commercialization discussions with major monitor brands are already underway. The intention is for 500Hz monitors to be released in the first half of 2025.
While such speeds are already found on LCD panels, those tend to be limited to Full-HD 1080p (1920x1080) models. Therefore one can consider Samsung's development a big deal as it combines a high refresh rate with a QHD (2560x1440) resolution while leveraging QD-OLED tech, no less. The Quantum Dot and OLED combo ought to bring superior color vibrancy and stronger contrast over LCDs.
Practically, these fast OLED panels will likely be more suited for e-sports athletes who could (possibly) benefit from an extra 20Hz versus regular consumers. Likewise, as with most professional-level equipment, 500Hz monitors aren't going to come cheap, at least not for the first couple of years.
In separate reports, some are expecting 2025 to see new trends in QD-OLED and White OLED (WOLED) products, such as higher resolutions paired with higher refresh rate. For example, LG's upcoming 45-inch 45GX950A WOLED is expected to get upgraded from its existing 3440x 440 to 5120x2160. Light Soul, a China-based panel manufacturer, will be releasing a 27-inch QD-OLED 4K monitor with 240Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.
Photo credit: Samsung Display