ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM Gen 3 Tackles Annoying OLED Issue With BlackShield Film





ASUS is evidently so excited about its new ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3 gaming monitor that it's not waiting around for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas for its big unveiling. What has ASUS so geeked about the Gen 3 panel is a new BlackShield film that, according to the company, is a "game-changer for contrast connoisseurs."





It's really intended for gamers who get their groove on in rooms with a lot of ambient light, such as sunlight spilling through a big window. OLED panels excel at delivering inky black levels, but when there is too much surrounding light, OLED displays can sometimes give off a purple tint instead of deliver the kind of true blacks that the tech is sought after for.





"So, for the PG32UCDM Gen 3, we're using BlackShield film, which improves the monitor's black level in scenarios with brighter ambient lighting by up to 40%. Expect the black parts of your display to retain their darkness better than ever, giving you unprecedented contrast and color accuracy no matter your lighting situation," ASUS explains.





ASUS says it also applies an anti-reflection surface coating to boost clarity. And with the BlackShield film in place, ASUS claims its Gen 3 monitor is 2.5x more resistant to scratches compared to previous designs









Moving on, this is a 32-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a nearly non-existent 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. There's no mention of exactly how bright it gets, but it does boast VESA's DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, which means it can hit at least 500 nits of brightness. It also supports Dolby Vision for HDR duties.





There's a built-in KVM switch for added utility. And for inputs, it touts HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 (80Gbps), and USB-C with 90W power delivery. There's also a tripod socket on the top, in case you want to plop a high-quality webcam or something like a DSLR.













"On the software side, you get plenty of gaming-focused AI advantages, including features such as Dynamic Shadow Boost and Dynamic Crosshair. Dynamic Shadow Boost ups the brightness in dark areas of your screen without overexposing lighter ones, so no enemies can hide from you in the shadows. Dynamic Crosshair adds an on-screen crosshair that automatically adjusts its color for high-visibility contrast, making aiming easier in your favorite shooters," ASUS says.



