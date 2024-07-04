ASUS ROG Swift 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor Just Got Some Sweet Upgrades Via Firmware
ASUS has a new firmware update available for its ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, a 32-inch gaming monitor that already has a lot going for it, starting with a crisp QD-OLED display panel. The latest firmware adds a couple more goodies to the pile, one of which is support for Dolby Vision. This expands on the monitor's HDR capabilities, which shipped with HDR10 support.
The monitor also boasts VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification. Part of that certification requires having a minimum peak luminance of 400 nits and a range of color that hits at least 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
If you own this monitor and apply the latest firmware update, you'll see some new settings related to Dolby Vision. They include the following...
- Dolby Vision Mode Setting: Added three modes for Dolby Vision: Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark, and Dolby Vision Gaming.
- HDR Format Setting: Added the ability to switch HDR formats between Dolby Vision and HDR 10.
Without getting too far into the weeds, HDR10 is an open standard that uses static metadata, HDR10+ is a royalty-free standard that uses dynamic metadata to change HDR settings on a scene-by-scene (or frame-by-frame) basis, and Dolby Vision is Dolby's proprietary version that also uses dynamic metadata, but ups the ante with support for up to 12-bit color (around 68 billion colors), versus 10-bit color (around 1 billion colors).
There's also an HDR format called HLG, or Hybrid Log Gamma, created by Britain's BBC and Japan's NHK. It's a royalty-free 10-bit format that is backwards compatible with SDR, which works without the use of metadata.
Getting back to the firmware, the other related tidbit is Dynamic Brightness Boost, which ASUS says "increases the brightness in console HDR mode, achieving similar brightness performance to HDR400 True Black mode."
Finally, the latest firmware stomps out a bug that was preventing ArmouryCrate from controlling the AuraSync function.
The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync Compatible branding.
It's not likely to ship with the latest firmware build, given that it came out only a week ago. So whether you already own the PG32UCDM or plan to pick one up, you's want to head over to the monitor's BIOS & Firmware page to grab the latest firmware.