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ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDPR Brings 500Hz Speed To QD-OLED

by Zak KillianWednesday, August 05, 2026, 01:45 PM EDT
If you're shopping for an upper-midrange or high-end gaming monitor in 2026, that pretty much means OLED. There's no shortage of options on the market, but of course, ASUS' ROG family of displays remains popular with those who enjoy the explicit gamer styling. If that includes you, you need to check out the new ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDPR.

rog swift monitorbottom
The back is translucent, and the power supply is integrated.

Yeah, the name is a mouthful, but this thing looks pretty dope. Utilizing a third-generation OLED in QHD resolution (2560×1440), it supports a blistering 500Hz refresh rate and a rated response time of 0.03ms. ASUS advertises a color gamut that covers 99% of the DCI-P3 space, and promises a DeltaE value of less than 2, ensuring very consistent color across the whole screen.

Despite the high-end specifications, there's actually some confusion over exactly which panel this monitor uses. See, ASUS claims on the product page that it uses both "3rd-Gen QD-OLED Technology" and also that it is a "Tandem QD-OLED". The latter claim is repeated on the "tech specs" page. However, this new ROG Swift monitor has an identical spec sheet to the extant ROG Strix XG27AQDPG, which definitely uses a 3rd-gen QD-OLED, not a Tandem OLED.

monitor rear view
Your wall will appreciate how cool the back of the monitor is.

Most likely, the 'Tandem' part is a simple error on the part of the ASUS product page, and the fact that this new monitor doesn't use a bleeding-edge OLED is exactly why we describe it as "upper mid-range" rather than "enthusiast" tier. It's still a pretty awesome screen though. It includes a proximity sensor to shut the monitor off (saving OLED lifespan) when you're not sitting in front of it, and it's rated for DisplayHDR 500 TrueBlack, which means HDR should look pretty decent on it thanks to OLED per-pixel local dimming.

One of the more interesting features of some of the newer ROG monitors is the inclusion of a 1/4"-20 tripod mount. If you're not a photographer, this feature is probably confusingly named; it's not for mounting a tripod, but rather it's a tripod-style mount on top of the monitor for a camera. This lets streamers use pro-level gear for lighting and streaming without having to clutter their desks with extra camera stands and arms. Of course, the monitor itself also supports VESA mounting so you can really clear your desk.

smal asus rog strix oled xg27aqdpg
ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDPG 500Hz QHD Monitor: $699 at Best Buy ($150 off!)

ASUS hasn't announced pricing for the new ROG Swift, but if you're keen on the specifications and don't need the tripod mount or fancy see-through aesthetics, you can pick up the ROG Strix 27" version, with the exact same third-generation OLED, for $150 off the MSRP of $849 at Best Buy right now. $699 is a pretty fantastic price for these specifications; if you have use for the 500-Hz refresh rate, this is an elite-tier gaming monitor for upper-midrange money.
Tags:  Asus, Monitors, OLED, gaming monitors
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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