ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 Router Packs Dual Dedicated Gaming Ports





ASUS is rolling out a new Wi-Fi 7 router with a comparatively subdued design aesthetic from past models we've seen, trading the aggressive headcrab design found on the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 we reviewed (as well as some newer models) for more of a block-shaped profile. Make no mistake though, new ROG Strix GS-BE7200 still stands out for a typical router with ROG styling and plenty of related branding, as can be seen in the press render above.





Of course, what's inside counts way more than exterior aesthetics. What's being offered up here is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 model that is capable of up to 1,376Mbps on the 2.4GHz band (4x4, 4096 QAM) and 5,764Mbps on the 5GHz band (5x5, 4096 QAM + 160MHz).









Yes, it's missing a 6GHz, which isn't a requirement of Wi-Fi 7 but may still be a deal killer for some all the same. This suggests to us that ASUS will price this model more aggressively than its higher-end Wi-Fi 7 models, such as these two devices (both of which are on sale)...

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7: $619.99 (11% off)

ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE1200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7: $299.99 (25% off) Based on those price points, the ROG Strix GS-BE7200 would need to come in below $299.99 for street pricing for it to make sense, otherwise you might as well opt for the GS-BE12000 model.





The GS-BE7200 packs half a dozen internal antennas, including what ASUS says is an "enhanced five-antenna 5GHz (5T5R) system." According to ASUS, this improves long-range throughput by 15% compared to 4T4R designs.



"This architecture strengthens stability across multi-room setups and ensures that competitive gamers enjoy fast, uninterrupted connections from anywhere in the home," ASUS says.













In a bid to attract gamers, ASUS is also touting dual dedicated gaming ports. It has the built-in four-port LAN switch, each of which is capable of 2.5Gbps (and a 2.5Gbps WAN port), with ports 3 and 4 situated closest to the WAN port serving as gaming ports. These ports prioritize gaming traffic to help keep keep latency low.





On the hardware side, a 2GHz quad-core processor powers the show, along with 1GB of DDR5 RAM and 128MB of NAND Flash memory.



