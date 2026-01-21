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ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 Router Packs Dual Dedicated Gaming Ports

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:51 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 router.
ASUS is rolling out a new Wi-Fi 7 router with a comparatively subdued design aesthetic from past models we've seen, trading the aggressive headcrab design found on the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 we reviewed (as well as some newer models) for more of a block-shaped profile. Make no mistake though, new ROG Strix GS-BE7200 still stands out for a typical router with ROG styling and plenty of related branding, as can be seen in the press render above.

Of course, what's inside counts way more than exterior aesthetics. What's being offered up here is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 model that is capable of up to 1,376Mbps on the 2.4GHz band (4x4, 4096 QAM) and 5,764Mbps on the 5GHz band (5x5, 4096 QAM + 160MHz).

ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 router infographic.

Yes, it's missing a 6GHz, which isn't a requirement of Wi-Fi 7 but may still be a deal killer for some all the same. This suggests to us that ASUS will price this model more aggressively than its higher-end Wi-Fi 7 models, such as these two devices (both of which are on sale)...
Based on those price points, the ROG Strix GS-BE7200 would need to come in below $299.99 for street pricing for it to make sense, otherwise you might as well opt for the GS-BE12000 model.

Top angled view of the ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 router.

The GS-BE7200 packs half a dozen internal antennas, including what ASUS says is an "enhanced five-antenna 5GHz (5T5R) system." According to ASUS, this improves long-range throughput by 15% compared to 4T4R designs.

"This architecture strengthens stability across multi-room setups and ensures that competitive gamers enjoy fast, uninterrupted connections from anywhere in the home," ASUS says.

Rear ports on the ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 router.

In a bid to attract gamers, ASUS is also touting dual dedicated gaming ports. It has the built-in four-port LAN switch, each of which is capable of 2.5Gbps (and a 2.5Gbps WAN port), with ports 3 and 4 situated closest to the WAN port serving as gaming ports. These ports prioritize gaming traffic to help keep keep latency low.

On the hardware side, a 2GHz quad-core processor powers the show, along with 1GB of DDR5 RAM and 128MB of NAND Flash memory.

The press release doesn't mention pricing or availability, though we suspect the ROG Strix GS-BE7200 will show up at retail soon. In the meantime, check out our Wi-Fi optimization guide to get the most out of your current setup.
Tags:  Asus, Router, wi-fi 7, rog strix gs-be2700
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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