CATEGORIES
home News

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Brings A Speed Boost To Flagship Android Devices

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 22, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC on a copper background
In what can be described as a mid-cycle refresh, MediaTek today announced a supercharged version of its Dimensity 9000 SoC that was introduced last year. The new Dimensity 9000+ (Plus) offers device makers faster clocks to squeeze out more performance out of a new round of Android flagship smartphones and tablets.

The original Dimensity 9000 made a splash as the first mobile chip to be built on a 4-nanometer manufacturing process, with at the time a top frequency that was higher than we were generally accustomed to seeing up to that point—the main Cortex-X2 based on Arm's v9 CPU architecture runs at 3.05GHz on that part.

That's been increased to 3.2GHz on the Dimensity 9000+, to deliver what MediaTek claims is a more than 5 percent boost in CPU performance. MediaTek also says we can expect a 10 percent improvement in GPU performance. While not confirmed, this suggests that there's a clock speed bump on the GPU side as well, since it's using the same Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor.


The rest looks the same from what we can tell—it's still utilizing a 1+3+4 consisting of the aforementioned Cortex-A2 core flanked by three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

"Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. "With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience."

You may recall that we pitted the Dimensity 9000 versus Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in a benchmark battle back in May. Since then, Qualcomm has come out with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and now MediaTek is offering a faster flagship of its own.

MediaTek says smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9000+ will be released in the third quarter of this year.
Tags:  mediatek, 4nm, dimensity 9000+, dimensity 9000 plus
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment