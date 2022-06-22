MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Brings A Speed Boost To Flagship Android Devices





In what can be described as a mid-cycle refresh, MediaTek today announced a supercharged version of its Dimensity 9000 SoC that was introduced last year. The new Dimensity 9000+ (Plus) offers device makers faster clocks to squeeze out more performance out of a new round of Android flagship smartphones and tablets.





The original Dimensity 9000 made a splash as the first mobile chip to be built on a 4-nanometer manufacturing process, with at the time a top frequency that was higher than we were generally accustomed to seeing up to that point—the main Cortex-X2 based on Arm's v9 CPU architecture runs at 3.05GHz on that part.





That's been increased to 3.2GHz on the Dimensity 9000+, to deliver what MediaTek claims is a more than 5 percent boost in CPU performance. MediaTek also says we can expect a 10 percent improvement in GPU performance. While not confirmed, this suggests that there's a clock speed bump on the GPU side as well, since it's using the same Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor.









The rest looks the same from what we can tell—it's still utilizing a 1+3+4 consisting of the aforementioned Cortex-A2 core flanked by three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.







"Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. "With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience."





You may recall that we pitted the Dimensity 9000 versus Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in a benchmark battle back in May. Since then, Qualcomm has come out with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 , and now MediaTek is offering a faster flagship of its own.



