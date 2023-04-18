ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld Manifest Hints At Zen 4 And RDNA 3 Firepower





A new leak from a shipping manifest has confirmed the core specs and name of the mysterious Zen 4 SOC packed inside ASUS’ new ROG Ally handheld gaming console. The SoC is reportedly a custom variant of the Ryzen 7 7840U APU known as the Ryzen Z1, featuring a 3.3 GHz clock speed and Radeon RDNA3 780M graphics.

But the new leak confirms the chip will be a tuned variant of one of AMD’s standard Ryzen mobile chips, the Ryzen 7 7840U. This is an upcoming Zen 4 mobile chip in AMD’s Phoenix class featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and Radeon 780M graphics. Its Phoenix designation means it will include an XDNA AI engine and utilize TSMC’s 4nm node, which is the smallest node AMD currently uses on any of its Zen architectures. We’ve already seen this chip in the wild , and it performs very similarly to a desktop Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 7 5800X according to leaked Cinebench R23 benchmarks.











The RDNA3 chip should also be very impressive. Rumors are placing the Radeon 780M close to GTX 1650/Ti laptop GPU performance, which is incredible coming from an integrated graphics chip. This should be enough to drive normal games at medium to high settings at the console’s native 1080P resolution. The leaked SoC will make the ROG Ally a serious upgrade over the Steam Deck.