ASUS ROG Ally Levels Up With Frame Generation And It Works In Nearly All Games





We've written a fair bit about these technologies in the past, but the short version is that both are frame generation methods for AMD hardware. FidelityFX Super Resolution version 3 brings a game-specific method for integrating frame generation technology that works on any hardware, not just AMD's own. However, just like previous versions of FSR (and competing frame generation technologies), it requires game integration





Just enable FSR 3 in a supported game's options. Image: ASUS





There's a fair bit to know about using FSR 3, AFMF, and frame generation in general. For one thing, it's not going to produce satisfactory results at low frame rates. If your game can't consistently run at around 50 FPS or higher, don't bother with frame generation; it's going to look bad and play worse. Likewise, if your game is extremely sensitive to input lag, like competitive FPS titles such as Counter-Strike, you don't want to use frame generation because it does slightly increase input lag.





For Fluid Motion Frames, enable it in a game's profile in AMD's Adrenalin Software. Image: ASUS