ASUS Responds To 800W ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 Recall Rumor





After retailers began pausing shipments of ASUS ROG's Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 , a special edition card in celebration of 30 years in the custom graphics card business, speculation arose that perhaps a recall was afoot. However, that is not actually the case. ASUS cleared the air in a statement saying "there is no recall" on the card, but there is a slight delay.





As to the specific reason for the delay, ASUS didn't go into detail.





"There is no product recall for the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090. We proactively adjusted the original schedule to gain additional time to improve the product and ensure an optimal customer experience. The products will arrive at our partners in the next few days. Availability may vary by region," Christian Wefers, ASUS public relations, told ComputerBase.













In addition to its unique aesthetic (which actually reminds us of Radeon GPUs from yesteryear) and GPU sag sensor , the Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 stands out from the crowd of custom cards with an option to push 800W. Going that route requires plugging in and feeding both the BTF-friendly GC-HWPR 2.0 connector and the standard 12X-2x6 connector. According to ASUS, this can net a 10% bump in performance.





"The card features a quad-fan design, a copper vapor chamber, liquid metal thermal compound, a 3-ounce copper PCB for efficient GPU cooling and higher boost clocks, plus Memory Defroster for extreme LN2 overclocking. Combining legacy with cutting-edge technology, this card stakes its claim for GPU supremacy," ASUS explains.





It's a beastly ( and pricey ) unit for sure, but is it so beastly that it can't actually handle 800W as advertised? ASUS suggests otherwise. When pressed by CB on how the paused shipments affect owners already in possession of the limited edition 30th anniversary model, ASUS said they are fine to keep their cards as no known problems exist.





That said, if you happen to own one, keep an eye out for a firmware update. We don't have any official indication that one is coming, but it stands to reason that if ASUS is temporarily halting shipments for a non-hardware issue, it could make BIOS-side adjustments to address whatever concern(s) it has.