ASUS Shares Benchmarks Comparing ROG Ally Z1 And Z1 Extreme Handheld Gaming Performance

Well, ASUS has just released a new version of the ROG Ally , but it's not a replacement for the other one. Instead, it's the long-awaited sibling that sports a Ryzen Z1 processor instead of the Z1 Extreme of the original recipe. Purchasing this one, you save a hundred bucks over the other model, and you still get the same gorgeous 1080p-at-120Hz IPS LCD, arguably the biggest feature the ROG Ally has over the Steam Deck.







Annotated AMD Phoenix 2 die shot by @BusAlexey on Txitter.

As it happens, four compute units seems to be plenty. We haven't gotten our hands on one of the Ryzen Z1 processors to test, but ASUS has released some benchmarks at 1080p and 720p that paint a pretty positive picture of performance for the Ryzen Z1, and also serve to bear out your author's earlier remarks about the power-limited nature of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.





ASUS' benchmarks are interesting because the company focused on relatively-recent and fairly-demanding AAA titles. That's because ASUS' narrative around the ROG Ally is that it is an "AAA monster", implying that it's in a different class of product than the Steam Deck. The reality is that neither machine is particularly suited to playing AAA games because they are handhelds. Running these intensely-demanding current games on them, while possible, absolutely annihilates your battery life.





At the end of the article , ASUS goes over a list of changes that the company has made to the product since its launch way back in June. Can you believe it's been nearly 5 months? These mainly have to do with changes to the software for the system, like additional options to configure the gamepad controls, UI tweaks to ASUS' Armoury Crate and Command Center apps, and firmware optimizations to improve power efficiency and performance.





ASUS' list of feature updates to the ROG Ally since its June launch.