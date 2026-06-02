ASUS Ascent QN10 Brings Snapdragon X2 Elite To Mini PCs For The First Time





ASUS once picked up right where Intel left off when the chip maker decided to shift is Next Unit of Computing (NUC) platform to a licensing model , so it's not surprising that ASUS is also first in line to inject Qualcomm's Snadragon X2 Elite into a mini PC form factor. In doing so, the new ASUS Ascent QN20 is the first AI mini PC to feature Qualcomm's flagship SoC series.





"With the launch of the ASUS Ascent QN10, the first mini-PC powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform, Qualcomm Technologies, together with ASUS, is expanding the Snapdragon X Series beyond Windows laptops, bringing its industry-leading performance and AI leadership squarely into the AI mini-PC space," Qualcomm boasts in a blog post.





Qualcomm sees this as a major milestone for Snapdragon and proof that the same platform found in phones and laptops can power a new era of mini PCs. It won't be without competition, though, and not just from x86 solutions by AMD and Intel. It will also eventually go up against a new wave of systems powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark , which was also announced at Computex 2026.









The impact of RTX Spark and NVIDIA's entrance into the PC market (outside of discrete graphics cards and mobile GPUs) will take some time to play out and assess. In the meantime, the Ascent QN10 with its Snapdragon X2 Elite brings a dedicated NPU with 80 TOPS to the mini PC form factor to run AI workloads and agents locally, such as OpenClaw, Hermes, Cursor, Claude Desktop, Open AI codex, and OpenCode.





"Enterprise-grade, chip-to-cloud security is built into the platform, helping protect sensitive data at every layer — making Snapdragon X2 Elite an ideal foundation for professional and business environments," Qualcomm says









ASUS stuffed the Snapdragon X2 Elite into a 0.2L chassis that, by the math, is 86% smaller than a standard 5L mini PC desktop form factor. And though small in size, it's big on the port selection, which includes two USB4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front (plus a power button). Around back, there's another USB4 port, two more USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 2.5Gbps LAN port.





We did some digging and found a proper spec sheet, which reveals that ASUS using the Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100. That SKU sits in the middle of the Snapdragon X2 Elite pack and features the full 18 cores, up to a 4.7GHz clock speed, 53MB of cache, and Adreno X2-90 graphics clocked at up to 1.7GHz.





The Ascent QN10 supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-9600 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen4 solid state drive (SSD) storage by way of dual M.2 2280 slots. It also serves up Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.





ASUS has not yet revealed pricing or a release date.