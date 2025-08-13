Astronomers Stunned As Webb Spots Sleeping Beauty Galaxies Where They Shouldn't Exist





This revelation upends a key tenet of galaxy evolution theory. The "sleeping beauty" concept (as coined by the researchers) suggest that galaxies in the early cosmos could enter and exit periods of star formation in a start-stop-start manner, rather than following a single, predictable path. Team lead Alba Covelo Paz added, "This is usually a temporary phase, which usually lasts about 25 million years."





One possible explanation for this quiescence is the presence of powerful supermassive black holes at the galaxies' centers, which could have heated and dispersed the cold gas needed for star formation. Alternatively, interactions with larger neighboring galaxies may have stripped away their fuel.





That said, Paz states that the start-stop phase is merely an assumption and some galaxies could remain dormant forever , adding, "We cannot confirm it for sure because we don’t know how long they will remain dormant, and if they happen to stay dormant for another 50 million years, this would mean the cause of their quenching is different."