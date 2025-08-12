CATEGORIES
home News

Astronomers Hopeful A Distant Fast Radio Burst Will Unlock Secrets Of The Early Universe

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, August 12, 2025, 02:10 PM EDT
body meerkat webb
A team of astronomers just discovered FRB 20240304B, a fast radio burst (FRB) from 11 billion years ago. It is the farthest FRB we now know, dating just about 3 billion years after the universe began.

Here's some backstory to explain how groundbreaking this is. Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) are highly energetic but extremely brief radio wave pulses from outside our galaxy. They last just a few milliseconds, and most of them have been discovered at a distance of 0.5 redshifts and below. Astronomers use redshift to measure distance in space (when wavelength of the light is stretched, so the light is seen as 'shifted' towards the red part of the spectrum). So a redshift of 0.5 means previously discovered FRBs come from galaxies around 5 billion light years away, which is relatively close to us in time and space. Astronomers have not really found high-redshift FRBs, which are farther away and would provide important details about how galaxies formed when the universe was still young.

hero astronomers hopeful distant fast radio burst

However, on March 4, 2024, a team of astronomers led by Manisha Caleb from the University of Sydney, Australia, detected FRB 20240304B using the MeerKAT telescope from South Africa. Discovered at a redshift of about 2.148, it originates from 11 billion years ago, when the universe was just about 3 billion years old. This is twice as far as the previous farthest FRB scientists could pinpoint to a galaxy.

FRB 20240304B's signal showed a measured dispersion of about 2,460 pc/cm³, confirming that it did come from far away. With the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the team categorized it as a low-mass, clumpy, star-forming galaxy. Its origin falls during the "cosmic noon", a period where the universe formed stars at the highest rate. FRB 20240304 B's discovery could push scientists closer to understanding the origins of our universe.

body meerkat telescope webb

Over the years, scientists have used the Hubble telescope and the James Web Space Telescope to make a lot of astonishing discoveries about space. Though less prominent, the MeerKAT radio telescope has also been used to unravel several astronomical mysteries: For example, over three years ago, MeerKAT captured an image of an Odd Radio Circle (ORC) in high definition for the first time. Months later, MeerKAT also helped astrophysicists understand some elements at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. It is worth noting that MeerKAT is currently the only telescope equipped to detect FRBs from a distance of over 3 billion light-years from the onset of the universe. These sophisticated telescopes installed at various strategic locations are a testament to humanity's commitment to understanding the mysteries of the vast universe and its origins.

Images Courtesy of NASA
Tags:  space, astronomy, fast-radio-burst
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment