Astronomers Discover An Entirely New Cosmic Object: The Black Hole Star

The Universe's mysterious little red dots - Image: Jenny Greene/NASA/James Webb Space Telescope

Another group of astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are adding more proof to the existence of a brand-new class of celestial object dubbed the “black hole star.” The team believes that this object could solve an ongoing mystery surrounding puzzling little red dots spotted across the early universe.





A little red dot (black hole star) in an image captured by the Webb telescope - Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/DAWN JWST Archive



Rather than residing in a standard galactic hub or shining through interstellar dust, this black hole is wrapped in a dense, dust-free blanket of pristine hydrogen and helium gas. As the black hole aggressively feeds on this surrounding gas through rapid super-Eddington accretion, the density of the envelope acts as a pseudo-photosphere. What happens is that the emitted light is scattered and shifted into deep red wavelengths without blocking the view, effectively creating a star-like facade powered by gravitational collapse.





Black hole star that's roughly 100,000 times larger than the Sun - Image: Rohan Naidu



The team's discovery offers a key piece to a puzzle that has intrigued astrophysicists since the JWST-era began in 2022. Shortly after first light, the telescope detected hundreds of unusually bright, compact reddish objects in the deep past, frequently referred to as little red dots or baby quasars. These entities defied conventional galactic models, appearing inexplicably luminous in relation to their epoch.





The team’s theoretical simulations indicates that these mysterious red dots are likely black hole stars embedded inside early galaxies. Unlike other instances where galactic light obscures the central core, MoM-BH*-1 completely outshines its host galaxy, giving scientists their first pristine, unobstructed look at pure black hole star light.