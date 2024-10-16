Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition Is A Stunning Luxurious Homage To 007
To celebrate 60 years of the Aston Martin-James Bond franchise, a.k.a. the best product placement partnership of all time, Aston Martin is releasing a version of the 2023 DB12 grand tourer that takes cues from the historic DB5 used in the 1964 Goldfinger. The DB12 Goldfinger Edition, as it is deemed, has internals largely untouched from the source vehicle, such as the 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 (created by Mercedes-AMG, mind you) putting out 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. However, Aston Martin has done a few things to make the Goldfinger Edition extra special for the 60 fortunate folks who'll get dibs on this limited run machine.
The new car gets the same Silver Birch paint job as its iconic DB5 counterpart plus unique exterior touches, such as gold side strakes, silver Aston Martin badges, and black brake calipers under color-matching 21-inch wheels.
Moving inside, Aston Martin gives a nod to the Bond's suit design on the seat leather, door cards, and headliner as well. The surfaces are stitched in the classic DB5 fluted trim along with the Price of Wales check pattern. Other cool touches include a polished sill plate with the Goldfinger 60th anniversary logo, an eight of hearts embroidered on the driver's sun visor (a reference to the movie), 18-karat gold-plated interior bits, and a gear selector that looks like a miniaturized version of the tracking device used by JB.
To top it off, the 60 Goldfinger Edition owners will also get a bunch of customized swag. First off, customers will find a custom car cover, a key presentation box, a 35mm film splice of the Furka Pass scene from Goldfinger, and a Silver Birch Speedform model, all in a bespoke Globe Trotter attaché case (once again with the Price of Wales pattern on the inside). Finally, there's another Globe-Trotter Air Cabin Case that will house four Bolinger 007 glasses and a 2007-vintage Champagne Bollinger. But, of course.
We must clarify right off the bat that while the DB12 Goldfinger IS built by Q, which is Aston Martin's ultra-luxury flagship bespoke service, the car isn't certified for British secret service duty. Buyers shouldn't expect someone like Q doing a features walkthrough like he did with Sean Connery when he said, "You’ll be using this Aston Martin DB5 with modifications. Now, pay attention please. Windscreen - bulletproof. As are the side and the rear windows. Revolving number plates, naturally. Valid, all countries." To be honest, Aston Martin missed a golden opportunity to include a smokescreen dispenser, an oil slick sprayer, tire slashers, a nail spreader, and machine guns into this thing. Probably for the best, though.