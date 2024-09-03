2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Packs A Twin-Turbo V12 And Blistering 214 MPH Top Speed
Aston Martin has announced the return of the Vanquish nameplate in a completely new model since the last Vanquish variants ceased production in 2018. Like its forebearers, a V12 beats at the heart of the two-seat coupe. It's a forward-mounted 5.2-liter twin-turbo lump that puts out 823 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque. No electric assist, plug-in batteries, or any such modern trends. Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s chief technical officer declared that “it was inconceivable that a new Aston Martin flagship should be powered by anything other than a state-of-the-art V-12." In other words: sorry, not sorry.
Befitting of its place in the upper echelon of the luxury premium GT arena, the limited-run Vanquish looks the part inside, too. Thankfully, tech isn't visually distracting like others tend to be. There is a 10.25-inch digital driver display and similar-sized central infotainment screen with proper buttons for important functions. If anything, some might call the cabin "plain", but we like it for its blend of maturity and quality.
If you want a Vanquish right now, be prepared to fork over north of $430,000. Slots are limited though, because Aston Martin plans to limit production to under 1000 units and have the first deliveries made by end of this year.