2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Packs A Twin-Turbo V12 And Blistering 214 MPH Top Speed

Also, there's no AWD version. All that V12 goodness is sent to the rear wheels via a ZF 8-speed automatic and electronic rear differential. Supporting that are Pirelli P Zeroes wrapped over 21-inch forged alloy wheel paired with Bilstein DTX dampers.





In a straight line, the Vanquish can dash from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds plus top out at 210+ mph, but under its new management, the Vanquish (like the latest DBS and DB12, among others) ain't just a drag queen; the sports car gets more aggressive in the curves without losing its composure. Utilizing a multitude of onboard sensors (like a six-axis accelerometer), dynamic management systems, and algorithms that measure things such as steering angles, pedal position, and tire grip levels, the new Vanquish—even in "Wet" ESP mode—supposedly works with the driver rather than against them.

Following in the footsteps of the reinvented Vantage sports car and DB12 super tourer, Aston Martin's third-generation flagship Vanquish is being welcomed into the world not only with a stonking 820+ horsepower V12 and modern yet restrained good looks, but track-honed dynamics and performance to at least put McLaren 750s and Ferrari 12Cilindris at attention.Aston Martin has announced the return of the Vanquish nameplate in a completely new model since the last Vanquish variants ceased production in 2018. Like its forebearers, a V12 beats at the heart of the two-seat coupe. It's a forward-mounted 5.2-liter twin-turbo lump that puts out 823 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque. No electric assist, plug-in batteries, or any such modern trends. Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s chief technical officer declared that “it was inconceivable that a new Aston Martin flagship should be powered by anything other than a state-of-the-art V-12." In other words: sorry, not sorry.Befitting of its place in the upper echelon of the luxury premium GT arena, the limited-run Vanquish looks the part inside, too. Thankfully, tech isn't visually distracting like others tend to be. There is a 10.25-inch digital driver display and similar-sized central infotainment screen with proper buttons for important functions. If anything, some might call the cabin "plain", but we like it for its blend of maturity and quality.If you want a Vanquish right now, be prepared to fork over north of $430,000. Slots are limited though, because Aston Martin plans to limit production to under 1000 units and have the first deliveries made by end of this year.