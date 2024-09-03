2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Packs A Twin-Turbo V12 And Blistering 214 MPH Top Speed

Also, there's no AWD version. All that V12 goodness is sent to the rear wheels via a ZF 8-speed automatic and electronic rear differential. Supporting that are Pirelli P Zeroes wrapped over 21-inch forged alloy wheel paired with Bilstein DTX dampers.





In a straight line, the Vanquish can dash from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds plus top out at 210+ mph, but under its new management, the Vanquish (like the latest DBS and DB12, among others) ain't just a drag queen; the sports car gets more aggressive in the curves without losing its composure. Utilizing a multitude of onboard sensors (like a six-axis accelerometer), dynamic management systems, and algorithms that measure things such as steering angles, pedal position, and tire grip levels, the new Vanquish—even in "Wet" ESP mode—supposedly works with the driver rather than against them.