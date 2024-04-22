Gorgeous Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Looks Fast Standing Still But Thumps 805 HP
Just when you thought the Mercedes-AMG GT series of 2-door grand tourers couldn't get more sinister, in comes a new flagship with a plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of outputting 805 hp and an earth-crushing, driver-humbling 1,047 lb-ft of torque through all four wheels. That's more than 200 horses and nearly twice the torque of the comparatively pedestrian 2024 AMG GT 63. Blimey!
Inspired by the highly-successful Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 W05 hybrid racing cars, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the lineup's first ever plug-in hybrid. In the front-end, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been fettled to produce 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque (more than even the recently-refreshed GT 63) fed through a nine-speed automatic and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive. In the rear now sits an electric motor that adds 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque to the mix controlled by a dedicated two-speed gearbox and limited-slip differential.
According to Mercedes, this sits above the rear axle and is a 6.1 kWh unit. Similar to the W05, the battery system boasts increased energy density and a faster draw, therefore allowing for on-demand power for longer durations. Curiously, the manufacturer has neither mentioned the range nor charge time. Mercedes does say that the four-level regen braking is able to restore up to 100 kW into the battery.
Speaking of braking, the AMG GT 63 S E comes standard with six-pot calipers in the front and single-pot at the rear, all with carbon-ceramic rotors. These will definitely come in handy especially since the performance coupe can cut the air from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed rated at 199 mph. The acceleration number supposedly makes this car the quickest production AMG yet.
Some compulsory aerodynamics is required for a vehicle like this—there's a retractable rear spoiler with five rake angles that operate above 50 mph. With AMG Active Ride Control not only serves to provide the driver more roll control and/or ride comfort, the system can also drops the car 1.6-inches (again, above 50 mph) which activates an underbody aerodynamic element that reduces axle lift at the front.
No word on the pricing just yet, but with the GT 63 expected to start at $177,050, you can expect to something closer to $200,000 for this bonkers plug-in hybrid version.