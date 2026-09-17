Asteroid Strike Blasts Crater Wide Enough To Swallow City Blocks On Moon

Overhead view of McGetchin crater taken on Dec 5, 2025 by the LRO - Image: NASA

Official deemed McGetchin, the new crater spans roughly 728 feet (222 meters) across and up to 141 feet (43 meters) deep. Larger than the Roman Colosseum, it is the largest recent impact site ever recorded in the solar system. Scientists estimate that a collision of this magnitude occurs on the lunar surface only once every 132 years, making its discovery a statistically rare, once-in-a-lifetime scientific biggie.





A black arrow just of left of the center points to the McGetchin crater - Image: NASA



It wasn't until researchers conducted routine data comparisons using images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that the event came to light. Robert Wagner, an LRO mission scientist, noticed an anomalous, glaringly bright spot encircled by a dark halo while processing wide-angle imagery. Subsequent follow-up scans confirmed that the bright feature was not the crater itself, but rather a vast field of reflective blanket material blasted outward during the explosion.





Side view (55 degrees away from straight down) of McGetchin - Image: NASA

