ASRock's Latest Mini PC Flexes Ryzen And Radeon Firepower Enough For Four 8K Displays





These micro-PCs are, as the name implies, about 4 inches to a side, and less than two inches tall. That gets you a tiny little system with your choice of a Ryzen 5 7535U or Ryzen 7 7735U CPU. Those are six and eight-core chips, respectively, with boost clocks as high as 4.75 GHz. Despite the Ryzen 7000 nomenclature , these are mobile CPUs, so they use the company's new mobile CPU naming scheme





AMD's "decoder ring" for its mobile CPU names.



You can outfit one of these 4x4 BOX 7000/D5 systems with a pair of 260-pin DDR5 SO-DIMMs running at 4800 MT/s with up to 32GB of capacity per module. The systems have an HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.4a port as well as a pair of USB Type-C ports that support DisplayPort Alternate Mode, meaning you can actually hook up four 8K displays to one of these little boxes if you're willing to sacrifice refresh rate.





As far as internal storage goes, you get a single M.2-2280 slot that supports PCIe 4.0 x4, an M.2-2230 slot that comes pre-filled with a Wi-Fi 6E adapter, as well as, apparently, a single SATA-III port. We're not exactly sure how you'd use the SATA port because as far as we can tell there is no space for a drive, but the pictures clearly show it's there.





Note that the M.2-2280 slot rests above the M.2-2230 slot for the Wi-Fi card.

