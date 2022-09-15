ASRock's First Gaming Monitors Flex A 165Hz Refresh, FreeSync Support And A Wi-Fi Twist





ASRock has officially extended its reach into gaming monitor territory with the launch of two models, as was tipped earlier this summer . They include the 34-inch Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R2B with a curved Vertical Alignment (VA) display, and a smaller 27-inch Phantom Gaming PG27FF1A built around a flat In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel. Both offer a well-rounded set of specifications, especially given that this is new ground for ASRock, and a unique feature that sets them apart from the competition.





That feature is an integrated Wi-Fi antenna. ASRock says these are the world's first models to offer such an amenity, and as far as we're aware that's true. Why offer such a thing, though? ASRock basically says it comes down to cable management and a better signal.









"By connecting the built-in Wi-Fi antennas to PC, the Wi-Fi signal won't be masked by the desk. Moreover, the antenna offers 7dBi peak gain that improves PC's Wi-Fi signal and helps gamers to enjoy fluid gameplay without latency," ASRock says.





Nothing beats a wired connect, naturally, but that's not always a feasible option. As such, we won't begrudge the inclusion of a Wi-Fi antenna so long as it doesn't balloon the price tag—more on that later.

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R2B Specs And Features





ASRock's 34-inch Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R2B sports a 34-inch VA screen with a 3440x1440 resolution, 1500R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time (MPRT). ASRock says it serves up 91% of the DCI-P3 color space and 115% of sRGB. These stats are generally indicative of high image quality, but do not guarantee color accuracy—you'll want a calibrator like the SpyderX Pro for that with any panel you get.





This is a FreeSync Premium model, so it can sync the refresh rate of the display to your Radeon GPU. It also boasts HDR support with a DisplayHDR 400 badge. It's not clear where the peak brightness lies, though ASRock's spec sheet lists a typical brightness level of 550 nits. When it comes to LCD displays, higher brightness levels make a difference for HDR content and ideally you want to be in the eye-searing 1,000 nits range.





You'll find a pair of built-in 2W speakers, along with a dual HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for ergonomics, you can make tilt, swivel, and adjust the height.





ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27FF1A Specs And Features





The 27-inch Phantom Gaming PG27FF1A, meanwhile, boasts an IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution while offering the same 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (also MPRT). Professional gamers would probably like to see an even higher refresh rate , but those typically come at a hefty pricing premium.





This is also a FreeSync Premium model. It supports HDR as well (HDR10), though it doesn't get as bright—it's listed at 250 nits and lacks DisplayHDR 400 certification.





Inputs include a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a pair of 2W speakers, along with the ability to make tilt and swivel adjustments, but the height is fixed.



