AOC Agon's First Pro Gaming Monitor Rocks A 360Hz Refresh And NVIDIA Reflex





AOC has created a new Agon Pro gaming monitor tier among its growing display lineup and its first model, the Agon Pro AG254FG, comes flying out of the gate with a breakneck 360Hz refresh rate for fast-action gameplay. In doing so, the AG254FG earns the distinction of the fastest gaming monitor AOC has released to date.





Incidentally, it looks like AOC is promoting some of its previously released Agon models to Pro status, including the AG275QXL (IPS, 1440p, 170Hz, FreeSync) and PD27 (VA, 1440p, 240Hz, FreeSync). Those are both 27-inch display and now carry the Agon Pro designation on AOC's website.





The AG254FG is a smaller 24.5-inch display built for nimble gamers who put raw speed above all else. It's built around an IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution and 1ms response time, and claims to offer 110% coverage of the sRGB color space. It's also DisplayHDR 400 certified, though with a peak brightness of 400 nits, HDR is not really the selling point here.





It's the combination of a fast refresh rate and key NVIDIA technologies that AOC is banking on, including G-Sync and Reflex. NVIDIA's G-Sync technology keeps the action smooth and tear free by matching the display's refresh rate to the GPU, while Reflex is a latency-busting technology to more quickly register mouse and keyboard input.





"By integrating the NVIDIA Reflex technology, game developers can eliminate the GPU render queue and reduce CPU backpressure in GPU intensive scenes. Additionally, the built-in NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer can measure the exact time between a click from the mouse and changing pixels on the screen, which was previously only possible with high-speed cameras and special equipment," AOC explains.





We tested NVIDIA's Reflex technology and found it works as advertised. Whether it will help you win your ay to esports fame and fortune, well, that's going to depend on your overall skill set.









G-Sync and Reflex aside, other features include a built-in USB 3.2 hub (four downstream ports), 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, a pair of built-in 5W speakers with DTS, and ergonomic controls (tilt, swivel, pivot, and height). Display connectivity options consist of two HDMI 2.0 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.4 input.





The older HDMI spec is a bummer (why not HDMI 2.1?), though it's the pricing on the Agon Pro AG254FG that will make this a tough sell—the press release says it carries a $699.99 MSRP, which is high, but we're currently seeing it shipped and sold from Amazon for $749.99 at the time of this writing.



