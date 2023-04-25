Radeon RX 7800 XTX, 7800 XT And 7700 XT Specs Leak But One Card Might Be Cancelled
A new rumor claims three new AMD Radeon RX 7000 series mid-range GPUs are in the works that will compete with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 series and as yet unannounced RTX 4060 series GPUs. These models include the Radeon RX 7800 XTX, RX 7800 XT, and RX 7700 XT, which will reportedly be powered by AMD’s scaled-down Navi 32 and Navi 31 GPUs. However, the report also claims that the RX 7800 XTX might already be canned due to potentially high defect rates with the Navi 31 die.
The tentative specs for the Radeon RX 7800 XTX include the Navi 31 GPU featuring 70CUs with 8,960 shader cores, with 4 MCDs and 64MB of infinity cache. Other potential specs include a 256-bit memory interface, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 300W TBP (Total Board Power). The leaker, RedGamingTech, however, believes the RX 7800 XTX might have already been nixed. He speculates that its die size isn’t as huge as NVIDIA’s monster AD102, but it is big enough to potentially kill off a consumer-class Radeon RX 7800 XTX in favor of creating a workstation counterpart that would generate more income for AMD. But, if it doesn’t get canned, performance is estimated to compete with the RTX 4070 Ti.
In relation to the Radeon RX 7900 XT, the rumored 7800 XTX has 20% fewer shader cores, and less infinity cache, and GDDR6 memory.
The Radeon RX 7800 XT, will reportedly leverage the smaller Navi 32 GPU, consisting of 60CUs with 7,680 shader cores, however, the GPU is reported to have the same MCD, infinity cache, and memory configuration as the 7800 XTX. The only other differentiating factor is the power target, which hits a lower 250W TBP. Performance targets for this GPU should be in-line with the RX 6950 XT, and “not quite as fast as a 4070 Ti”. So we can expect this card to be AMD's RTX 4070 12GB competitor if it comes to market with these specifications.
The specifications for the Radeon RX 7700 XT include the same Navi 32 die, but a noticably cut-down configuration of 54 CUs, 6,912 shader cores, 3 MCDs, and 48MB of infinity cache. The GPU’s memory and power specifications consist of a 192-bit interface, 12GB of memory, and a 225W TBP. This GPU is intended to compete with the unreleased GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, if the rumors are accurate.
The coolers for the cards will differ between the 7800 and 7700 series. A thicker 2.7 slot cooler featuring three fans will be used on the RX 7800 XTX and XT, but a slightly thinner version will be used on the 7700 XT. Like the previous RX 7600 leak, the rumor claims these GPUs could be announced at Computex. Potentially we could see AMD’s entire mid-range RDNA3 lineup (including the 7600) being announced at Computex late next month.