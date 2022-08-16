The First Arc Graphics Card Is Coming To The US Courtesy of AsRock For Just $139
Intel’s first Arc Alchemist graphics card sold through a major US retailer looks set to drop on Monday. Major online PC and electronics dealer Newegg has listed the ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC today. This compact single fan ‘ITX’ card is listed by Newegg at $139.99, which falls in line with expectations.
Remember, the Intel Arc A380 launched in China back in mid-June, and ever since then tech enthusiasts from other countries and regions have been asking when Intel will launch the Arc graphics cards elsewhere. Newegg isn’t a minnow that is likely to misfire on a launch price or date like this, so we guess the answer to the ‘when’ question is Monday, August 22.
For a long time, the only Arc A380 graphics card that seemed to exist was from an obscure Chinese brand called Gunnir. In recent weeks, evidence or actual product pages have turned up, showing that some of the big-name graphics card makers we are familiar with in the west have started to prepare for Arc graphics card releases.
For example, we reported on pre-built systems packing a nicely designed MSI Arc A380 6G LP graphics card earlier this month. A previously AMD Radeon exclusive partner, ASRock, also showcased its Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC in recent weeks. Being polite, we would have to say ASRock’s sample looks the most budget model yet, with single fan and low mass heatsink. However, it is still an OC model with 2,250 MHz base clock – about 11% faster than stock. This is probably why it needs an 8-pin power connector, when the reference design does not. Its compact form may be appealing to SFF and HTPC builders.
In some ways, the pricing is a pleasant surprise, though it would be hard to justify anything higher. Reports from the first sightings of the ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC in China noted its local price translated to approximately $167 (with sales tax deducted). Newegg’s price is $27 lower than that indicative China retail sighting.
While it is good to see Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards arrive in the US, we are looking forward to seeing higher performance models, like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 rivaling Intel Arc A750, a lot more.