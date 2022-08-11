Intel Graphics Lays Out Arc A750 Performance Expectations Across Nearly 50 Games
Intel is gearing up for the release of its discrete desktop GPU line that will include the Alchemist A750 and A770. In the latest video hyping the upcoming GPUs, Tom "TAP" Petersen and Ryan Shrout compare gaming performance against rival NVIDIA's RTX 3060. The benchmarks shared by Intel pit the two GPUs against one another's performance across nearly 50 games while running on a modern API like DX12 and Vulkan.
In an attempt to be more transparent and open about where the actual performance of its unreleased GPUs currently stand, it is sharing real life numbers in terms of how the A750 performs during gameplay. Some of the benchmarks shared were taken from in game benchmark software, such as Dirt 5 and Hitman 3. The rest were run using repeatable scenarios, while Intel admits "other testers might come up with different results." All measurements for both the Intel Arc and NVIDIA RTX were run on a per game basis by the same Intel labs.
With all of that said, let's take a look at some of the results.
There were basically two sets of numbers shared in terms of DX12 and Vulkan based performance. In the first set, Intel's Arc A750 performance is shown in blue and NVIDIA in green which shows the average frames per second (FPS) while running each game at 1080p on Ultra settings. The top graph indicates raw in game performance, while the second shows those numbers normalized to the RTX 3060.
There are still other questions that have yet to be answered clearly, such as when the desktop GPUs will be made available to the public. Ryan Shrout says on Intel's website that the release date, cost, and more about the architecture and features like XeSS are coming up "soon". In a response to someone asking when the Arc A750 might launch, Intel Support tweeted, "The Intel Arc A750 Graphics card will be launched in this summer."
If you would like to see more about the testing done, you can check out the video above, or visit Intel's website for more.