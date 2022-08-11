CATEGORIES
Intel Graphics Lays Out Arc A750 Performance Expectations Across Nearly 50 Games

by Tim SweezyThursday, August 11, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
Intel's Tom Petersen and Ryan Shrout have given more performance marks for the anticipated Arc A750 in a video released late yesterday, August 10, 2022. The new performance encompasses both Intel's testing on the A750 and an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU for comparison. This follows Intel's announcement earlier this week of its Arc Pro A40 and A50 desktop cards.

Intel is gearing up for the release of its discrete desktop GPU line that will include the Alchemist A750 and A770. In the latest video hyping the upcoming GPUs, Tom "TAP" Petersen and Ryan Shrout compare gaming performance against rival NVIDIA's RTX 3060. The benchmarks shared by Intel pit the two GPUs against one another's performance across nearly 50 games while running on a modern API like DX12 and Vulkan.

In an attempt to be more transparent and open about where the actual performance of its unreleased GPUs currently stand, it is sharing real life numbers in terms of how the A750 performs during gameplay. Some of the benchmarks shared were taken from in game benchmark software, such as Dirt 5 and Hitman 3. The rest were run using repeatable scenarios, while Intel admits "other testers might come up with different results." All measurements for both the Intel Arc and NVIDIA RTX were run on a per game basis by the same Intel labs.


With all of that said, let's take a look at some of the results.

There were basically two sets of numbers shared in terms of DX12 and Vulkan based performance. In the first set, Intel's Arc A750 performance is shown in blue and NVIDIA in green which shows the average frames per second (FPS) while running each game at 1080p on Ultra settings. The top graph indicates raw in game performance, while the second shows those numbers normalized to the RTX 3060.

a750 rtx3060 1080p
Image Credit: Intel Graphics

a750 rtx3060 n 1080p
Image Credit: Intel Graphics

As pointed out by TAP, Intel lost some and won some in terms of FPS. The results for the second round of testing were similar when the resolution was turned up to 1440p and ran on High settings, as seen below.

a750 rtx3060 1440p
Image Credit: Intel Graphics

a750 rtx3060 n 1440p
Image Credit: Intel Graphics

All in all, it seems as though the A750 will see gaming performance around the same as NVIDIA's RTX 3060 in the games tested. However, there are far more than 50 games out there and how well the card performs on those games has yet to be seen. It is still promising to see that the card is performing well with at least some games at this point.

a750 rtx3060 vulkan
Image Credit: Intel Graphics

There are still other questions that have yet to be answered clearly, such as when the desktop GPUs will be made available to the public. Ryan Shrout says on Intel's website that the release date, cost, and more about the architecture and features like XeSS are coming up "soon". In a response to someone asking when the Arc A750 might launch, Intel Support tweeted, "The Intel Arc A750 Graphics card will be launched in this summer."

If you would like to see more about the testing done, you can check out the video above, or visit Intel's website for more.
