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Arc Raiders Finally Streamlines Crafting And Devs Say Overhaul Is Just The Start

by Alan VelascoMonday, April 06, 2026, 02:06 PM EDT
arc raiders streamlined crafting hero
Arc Raiders brought a breath of fresh air to the extraction shooter genre, buoyed by a player base that often prefers to cooperate than compete with one another. Since its release this year, Embark Studios has made a lot of moves to keep players engaged, such as rolling out new missions. Now the development team is turning its attention to streamlinining the cumbersome crafting mechanics that have been a frustrating pain point.

Embark says it has heard players’ frustrations with the crafting system loud and clear. In a blog post, the developer assured, "Your time matters, and we don't want you spending it clicking through menus when you could be out raiding,” adding that it wants the time fans spend within the world of Arc Raiders to feel “purposeful.”

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To address this issue, a fresh update adds be a new button within the crafting screen labeled “Acquire Resources.” With this button players “get a clear list of every available source where you can get what you need, whether that's recycling, buying from Celeste, or something else, so you can fill the gap and complete your craft without losing your flow.” It’s important to note that a resource must be available to players in one of the aforementioned ways for this new option to work.

This is a massive upgrade from what has been available since the game launched. If a player happened to be missing a resource while in the middle of crafting an item they would have to exit the menu entirely, potentially move to a completely different menu to dismantle loot, head for the resource trader, and then finally return to the crafting screen to complete the item they wanted.

Embark says that this is “just the start,” and that players can look forward to more improvements as the team vows to “keep chipping away at these pain points systematically.”
Tags:  Gaming, embark studios, arc-raiders
AV

Alan Velasco

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