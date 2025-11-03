CATEGORIES
ARC Raiders Will Automatically Return Loot Lost To Cheaters Even If Not Reported

by Alan VelascoMonday, November 03, 2025, 02:50 PM EDT
ARC Raiders has been one of the surprising hits of this year, with a player count that swelled well past 250 thousand over the weekend. Its success was unexpected because it’s an extraction shooter, which is a punishing genre that often keeps more casual players at bay. It can be especially frustrating if players run into cheaters and lose what they gained during any given run, but the development team at Embark Studios is hoping to nip this issue in the bud.

The official ARC Raiders account on X posted about Embark’s commitment to ensuring that players have a fair experience, saying that “in ARC Raiders, if you encounter cheaters or unfair play, Embark will refund your items to your inventory.”

Players who have had the misfortune of running into cheaters have already started sharing that they’ve had the loot they lost during such encounters returned to them. These players received an in-game message saying that "your items were lost due to unfair play, but we managed to get them back for you! They're now available for you to claim and take with you on your next journey Topside.”

What makes this even more player friendly is that it’s something that’s happening automatically, without the affected player needing to report the incident. This is especially helpful because it can sometimes be difficult to tell if another player might’ve been cheating.

This is a great move by the developers, because cheaters can quickly tank a multiplayer game like ARC Raiders, potentially squandering the valuable momentum it has managed to build since it launched last week. It’s why titles such as Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 are implementing more thorough anti-cheat measures in an attempt to stamp out cheating.
