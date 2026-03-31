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Major Arc Raiders Flashpoint Update Expands Game With New Missions And Loot

by Chris HarperTuesday, March 31, 2026, 04:16 PM EDT
hero arc flashpoint2
A new major Arc Raiders update, Flashpoint, is going live later today. The Flashpoint Update is the third of four Escalation updates, following Shrouded Sky in February and Headwinds in January. Flashpoint is introducing a new map condition, a new vaporizer drone enemy, new "Wasp Hunter" cosmetics, a new player project to build a High Gain Antenna, and even a dedicated "Feed The Bird" minigame that rewards you for feeding your friendly rooster. The new map condition is called "Close Scrutiny" involves Arc Accessors appearing on the map as concentrated points of loot, which are likely going to draw some heavy PvP interactions.

This is all well and good, but what will it do for Arc Raiders declining player count? The game has dropped over half of its players since launch despite a continuous drip feed of content updates. While it's still a success by any reasonable metric, some are concerned that the game may already be in decline. I'm inclined to view it more optimistically: while it's true that Arc Raiders hasn't crossed 400K players since January, it's also a game players have already paid for and, for the most part, played. The average fluctuation of players still sees peaks rise by about 50K every week or so, and January's peak nearly matched the initial release surge.

arc raiders steamcharts
Image Credit: SteamDB

The real test of Arc Raiders longevity is likely going to be the planned April update, Riven Tides. Riven Tides is the last of the Escalation updates and will finally introduce a wholly-new map to Arc Raiders, alongside a new large Arc, map condition, and expedition window. These factors combined will make it the biggest content update to Arc Raiders so far, and should give old and new players alike the most incentive to pick up the game.


Even without a new map to play on, the existing base of Arc Raiders players do seem reasonably committed to the game, with no massive fall-offs one would typically associate with an actually-dying game. Only time will tell whether or not that will hold true a year after launch, but for a game that dropped less than six months ago and had such a smash-hit launch status, I think it's fair to say that Arc Raiders isn't dying anytime soon.
Tags:  games, DLC, arc raiders
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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