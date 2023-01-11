Overclocking Guru Releases Arc OC Tool To Crank The Clocks On Intel's Alchemist GPUs









If you've fooled around with the Arc Control application, you may wonder why this Arc OC Tool is necessary. Well, Intel's control panel does offer some overclocking options, but they're somewhat bare-bones and partially non-functional. The GPU voltage slider, for example, doesn't do anything at all, and there also aren't any memory overclocking options.





Intel's Arc Control tool has limited overclocking functionality.



Well, the new Arc OC Tool resolves some of these issues. It's a simple GUI tool to adjust parameters for the overclocking functions integrated in Intel's Graphics Control Library (IGCL). It allows overclockers to directly numerically set the OC frequency offset, the voltage offset, the temperature limit, and the power limit.





A quick guide to the Arc OC Tool. Source: Skatterbencher



