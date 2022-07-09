Watch AMD's Threadripper 5990X Overclocked At 4.82GHz Shred Over 100K Cinebench Points

Instead, what veteran overclocker SkatterBencher has bolted into his ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha sTRX40 motherboard is an AMD engineering sample with the number "100-000000443-40_Y". It's an early sample of Chagall, which was the codename for the fourth-generation Threadripper CPUs. This chip is basically like four Ryzen 9 5950X processors bolted together under a single heat-spreader, with a whopping sixty-four Zen 3 CPU cores running at up to 4.45 GHz, and that's before Precision Boost Overdrive kicks in.

His final achieved clock rate was 4825 MHz across all 64 cores, which is a frankly ludicrous number. His primary limiting factors on his overclock were the CPU temperature—limited by his water temperature, as a pair of massive radiators struggled to remove all the heat from the coolant—and the capabilities of the VRM on the ASUS motherboard. At peak load, the processor was more than happy to draw over 800 Amps from the motherboard VRM, which would cause it to give up the ghost and shut down.



