CATEGORIES
home News

Key Fix Incoming For Intel Arc GPUs, Should You Consider One For Your Gaming PC?

by Zak KillianFriday, April 18, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
If you haven't heard, Intel's graphics cards are actually good now! However, the veracity of that reality strongly depends on your system's CPU. If you're rocking an older-gen chip, chances are you may be significantly less impressed with a new Arc GPU's performance. Fortunately, Intel has finally acknowledged this issue and notes that it is investigating optimizations.

intel arc performance sensitivity
Intel's post on its Community forums.

The idea that Intel's Arc GPUs are very sensitive to single-threaded CPU performance was initially explored by our friends up north at Hardware Canucks before being blown wide open by reports from numerous outlets, including us right here at HotHardware. In our review of the Arc B570, we tested multiple graphics cards across three games and five CPUs and found that Intel's chips did indeed suffer a much larger performance penalty than the competition on slower CPUs, even with Resizable BAR enabled.

chart cpu ffxiv
From our Arc B570 review, where we tested more than 20 games.

When we say "slower CPUs," we're not talking about some old Intel Haswell 4th-gen stuff, or an AMD FX chip. We're talking about dropping as much as 20% of performance on something as new as a Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It gets even worse when you step further back; our Ryzen 7 3700X gives 1% low framerates as poor as 58% of our result with the Core Ultra 9 285K. Meanwhile, the Radeon RX 7600 barely changes in performance even when connected to a Core i5-11400—and the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti actually *gains* performance moving to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

This kind of CPU sensitivity isn't unheard-of; back in the DirectX 6-7 days, 3dfx's Voodoo graphics cards were notorious for being significantly more reliant on CPU horsepower than the competition. However, if you had a fast enough CPU, they still offered excellent performance. We see a similar situation here, where the Arc B580 kicks serious butt on a fast platform, but falls off pretty bad as an upgrade option for older systems.

arc b580 cards overpriced
Not that there are really any available for an appropriate price, anyway.

This is a real issue, and Hardware Canucks first broke the story back on January 2nd, so it's pretty crazy that it has taken Intel this long to comment on it. On the other hand, we're glad that Intel finally has acknowledged the problem and that its drivers may be seeing some improvement in that regard soon. Intel's Arc driver team has done marvelous work in the relatively short time that it has existed, so we're hopeful that Intel can patch up this major problem.

Credit to Videocardz for the spot.
Tags:  Intel, graphics, (NASDAQ:INTC), intel arc
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment