by Brandon HillMonday, August 03, 2020, 09:50 AM EDT

Apple’s iPhone 12 Lineup Launch To Reportedly Occur In Waves Starting In October

Last week during a conference call discussing its blowout Q2 2020 earnings, Apple confirmed that its iPhone 12 family would be delayed. “Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September,” said Apple CFO Luca Maestri. “This year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later.”

We’re now learning that even with that delay, we still might not see all four expected iPhone 12 models launch at the same time. According to a new report from DigiTimes based on channel sources, Apple will launch the two 6.1-inch models in the first wave, while the second wave will follow-up with the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models.

The difference in timing, according to the report, is because production of the SLP (substrate-like PCB) motherboards for the latter two models isn’t expected to kick off until late August, while the former two are allegedly already in production.

Given the “few weeks later” timeframe that Apple gave us for the iPhone 12 launch, we should see the phones first start shipping to customers in October. While not confirmed, we’re still expecting Apple to actually announce the devices sometime in September.

According to previous reports, Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max. These will be joined by the flagship 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of the new iPhones will be powered by a new 5nm A14 Bionic SoC and will have OLED displays. In addition, all of the phones will reportedly have 5G support courtesy of a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem, although it’s unknown if all will have mmWave support.

The Pro models are expected to standout from their lesser siblings with an extra camera, LiDAR sensor, and potentially a 120Hz display. There are also reports that the smallest entry, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, could start at a relatively low [for Apple] $649.


Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12, iphone 12 pro
Via:  DigiTimes

