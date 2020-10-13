Apple’s Entire iPhone 12 Family And HomePod Mini Smart Speaker Leak In Official Photos





Apple is holding its iPhone 12 event later today (1pm EST to be exact), but serial leaker Evan Blass has already provided us with the first official photos of the smartphones (along with a bonus). The images don’t really tell us what we didn’t already know, but they at least confirm the design of the smartphones along with the colors that they will be available in.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be available in Black, Blue, Green, (Product) Red, and White. We can also confirmation of dual rear cameras on the back of the smartphones, which is in keeping with last year’s best-selling iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 Pro

Moving on to the “pro” models, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in more subdued colors: Blue, Gold, Graphite and Silver. The new Midnight Green color that was introduced last year with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max has been replaced by Blue. In addition, we can confirm the retention of triple rear cameras along with the appearance of a LiDAR sensor. LiDAR was first incorporated into the iPad Pro (2020), and now Apple’s newest flagships are carrying the baton for augmented reality apps (and hopefully to enhance standard photography).

All of the iPhone shares the same design language, which harkens back to the iPhone 5/5s and first-generation iPhone SE. The organic soap bar-esque design first introduced with the iPhone 6 has finally given way to hard, flat edges. However, whereas the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are expected to feature an aluminum chassis, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be constructed of more “premium” stainless steel.





But Blass didn’t stop there; he also just leaked the oft-rumored HomePod mini. Although we don’t have anything by way of specs, we can see that this smaller device retains the display at the top of the speaker, but takes on a more spherical share. The word on the street is that Apple will be launching the HomePod mini priced at $99 (half the price of the regular “sale” price of the standard HomePod) to better compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio.

We have just a few more hours until we’re able to glean all of the details surrounding Apple’s upcoming products, and hopefully even more (a la new AirPods).