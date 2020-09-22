Brand New Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already On Sale, Here's Where To Score A Discount
It has barely been a week since Apple introduced its latest generation smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6, and you can already grab one at a discounted price. Several versions are marked down over on Amazon, including both the 40mm and 44mm variants in different color options, such as Space Gray and Product(RED) as shown above, and a couple of Apple Watch SE models.
If you are already rocking an Apple Watch Series 5, you might not be tempted to upgrade just yet. The Apple Watch Series 6 is not a ginormous improvement over the previous generation model, though it does boast a new S6 processor that is supposed to be 20 percent faster, along with the addition of blood oxygen monitoring.
The Product(RED) color option is also a first for the Apple Watch family. Here are the ones that are available for a discount right now...
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Space Gray: $384.99 (save $15)
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Product(RED): $384.99 (save $15)
- Apple Watch Series 6 40 Silver: $384.99 (save $15)
- Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Gold: $414.99 (save $15)
- Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Silver: $414.99 (save $15)
- Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (Pink): $319.99 (save $9.01)
- Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (Plum): $319.99 (save $9.01)
Obviously these are not huge discounts, but if you were planning to buy an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE, you might as well save yourself a few bucks. Note that with the Apple Watch SE, you give up the blood oxygen sensor, an always-on display, and ECG measurements, in exchange for a less expensive price tag.
The other thing to note is that some of these are out stock and/or shipping in a few weeks. Nevertheless, you can still place an order at the discounted prices above, if you do not mind waiting a bit. Otherwise, you can spend more on a color option that is available right now.
Deeper discounts could arrive during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales season in November (and beyond), though it's hard to predict. The bigger savings will likely be on older versions, as retailers look to clear out their inventory to make room for the new stuff.