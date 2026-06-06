Apple Watch Series 11 Hits $299 Record Low, Google Pixel Watch 4 Is $310





Time is ticking on securing a Father's Day gift, but the good news is, there are plenty of deals to be had on consumer electronics. Maybe you're looking to splurge on a mini LED or OLED TV, and if that's the case, check out our recent write-up on some fantastic TV deals . If, on the other hand, you want to keep the spending a bit more reasonable, then a discounted Apple Watch Series 11 or Google Pixel Watch 4 could be just the ticket. Both are on sale right now.

Apple Watch Series 11 Is 25% Off

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm, GPS) is discounted to $299 at Amazon (25% off, save $100). That matches a somewhat frequent all-time low price on Apple's latest-generation wearable. Starting with the former, theis discounted to. That matches a somewhat frequent all-time low price on Apple's latest-generation wearable.





Compared to the previous generation Apple Watch Series 10, the Series 11 is basically a minor refresh, but it's actually priced cheaper than the last-gen model on Amazon with this discount in play. That makes it the no-brainer pick if you are trying to decide between the two.





So, what's different? The wide-angle OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness is a little bit more scratch resistant on the Series 11, and Apple rates the battery life for up to 24 hours versus 18 hours previously (up to 38 hours in low power mode versus up to 36 hours on the Series 10).





Other features are similar, including an array of sensors and health tracking bits (hypertension notifications, ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, low cardio fitness notifications, a blood oxygen app, sleep tracking, temperature sensing, and more), water resistance at up to 50 meters, fall and crash detection, emergency SOS support, and other features powered by the same S10 chip.