Apple Watch Series 11 Hits $299 Record Low, Google Pixel Watch 4 Is $310

Time is ticking on securing a Father's Day gift, but the good news is, there are plenty of deals to be had on consumer electronics. Maybe you're looking to splurge on a mini LED or OLED TV, and if that's the case, check out our recent write-up on some fantastic TV deals
. If, on the other hand, you want to keep the spending a bit more reasonable, then a discounted Apple Watch Series 11 or Google Pixel Watch 4 could be just the ticket. Both are on sale right now.
Apple Watch Series 11 Is 25% Off
Starting with the former, the Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm, GPS)
is discounted to $299 at Amazon (25% off, save $100)
. That matches a somewhat frequent all-time low price on Apple's latest-generation wearable.
Compared to the previous generation Apple Watch Series 10, the Series 11 is basically a minor refresh, but it's actually priced cheaper than the last-gen model on Amazon with this discount in play. That makes it the no-brainer pick if you are trying to decide between the two.
So, what's different? The wide-angle OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness is a little bit more scratch resistant on the Series 11, and Apple rates the battery life for up to 24 hours versus 18 hours previously (up to 38 hours in low power mode versus up to 36 hours on the Series 10).
Other features are similar, including an array of sensors and health tracking bits (hypertension notifications, ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, low cardio fitness notifications, a blood oxygen app, sleep tracking, temperature sensing, and more), water resistance at up to 50 meters, fall and crash detection, emergency SOS support, and other features powered by the same S10 chip.
Google Pixel Watch Is On Sale For $309.99
If you're not interested in jumping into Apple's ecosystem but still want a smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 4
is on sale for around the same price—it's discounted to $309.99 at Amazon (11% off, save $40)
.
We've seen this go for as low as $289.99 and it's possible that it drops back to that price at some point. If you don't want to sit around and wait, this discount is on the lower end of its price history, as it often goes for the full MSRP.
Google introduced
the Pixel Watch 4 last August. It comes packed with upgrades versus the previous generation model, including a new domed Actua 360 display with a 10% larger active area and 16% smaller bezels, a brighter display, longer battery life at up to 30 hours (versus 24 hours previously) or p to 48 hours in Battery Saver mode (versus up to 36 hours), and an upgraded Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor.
Note that pricing varies on some of the color options. We've linked the cheapest available, but click on any of the models to see what is available.